Samsung Galaxy F55 5G First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy F series has always been known for providing a good balance of features and aggressive pricing. We have seen some amazing products from this series, and the brand plans to take things to the next level with its latest Samsung Galaxy F55 5G. The latest smartphone offers a new vegan leather finish, a first from Samsung, better fast charging, decent hardware, and more. The handset brings interesting features and specifications, placing it among the top handsets in this price segment. We spent some time with the device, and here are our first impressions.

Starting with design, which is also the device's major USP, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is the company's first smartphone to feature a vegan leather finish. Although this type of finish is not new in the Indian smartphone segment, as we have seen brands like Realme, iQoo, Motorola, and more already offer multiple models with this leather finish, Samsung's implementation is pretty spot on.

We got the Apricot Crush colour option, and it sure stands out with its bright orange leather finish and stitch-like pattern running along the edges. The leather is soft and gives you a premium feel when you hold it.

The flat panel design helps hold the device comfortably. Samsung has nailed this design pattern, as it is pretty user-friendly. One thing we found out was the protruding camera modules, which make it wobble on a flat surface. However, this is not the only smartphone in this segment, as the list is quite long.

The front panel offers a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre position for the front camera. The right side of the device provides volume controls and a power on/off button, while the left panel houses the SIM tray. The bottom panel comes with a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G offers a sleek and lightweight design, which is limited in this price segment.

The display also makes a good impression. The handset offers a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels. It also comes loaded with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 1,000nits of peak brightness. The display has always been the brand's strong point, and this one is no different. We quite liked the display as it offers punchy colours and brightness. We will discuss more about this in our review.

Coming to performance, the latest Galaxy F55 5G comes loaded with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It is good to see that Samsung offers the option of Snapdragon chipsets for its mid-range offerings, adding to its value-for-money proposition. In our brief testing, we found that the device's performance was quite satisfactory with daily usage.

The phone also runs on the latest OneUI 6.1, based on the Android 14 operating system. The UI seems smooth for now, and we will talk in detail about its performance and user interface in our upcoming review, so stay tuned.

Samsung has also added some decent cameras on the Galaxy F55 5G. The phone packs a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the handset offers a 50-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The selfie performance seems interesting during our testing phase.

The handset also offers a 5,000mAh battery and comes loaded with 45W fast charging support. It's good to see Samsung finally offering faster charging support for its mid-range smartphones to meet the competition from other brands. During our initial testing, the device was quick to charge, and battery life seems good so far.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G offers an excellent value-for-money proposition with its lightweight and sleek design. The vegan leather finish is a thumbs up, while the inclusion of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor is working in favour of the brand. However, we have yet to test it out on our different parameters to find out whether the phone can withstand the pressure from its competitors. So, stay tuned for our full review!



