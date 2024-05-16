Samsung is bringing a new smartphone in the Galaxy F-series with the launch of Galaxy F55 5G. The smartphone will be launching in India on May 17, and it sure brings some interesting set of features. To start with, the handset packs a vegan leather finish along with some promising cameras, 45W fast charging support, and more. So, if you are wondering what the expected price tag is, the full list of features and specifications, the launch timeline, and more, you have come to the right place. In this article, we are going to dive deep into all the important details of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G. So, let's begin.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G India Launch Details

Samsung will launch its latest Galaxy F55 5G smartphone in India on May 17, 2024. The launch event will start at 12:00 PM IST. You can watch the live stream on the company's official website and the brand's YouTube channel.

The company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. However, a recent leak revealed the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G price in India. The handset will be available for Rs 26,999 with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB model will be priced at Rs 29,999.

The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at Rs 32,999. The handset will go on sale via Samsung.com and across select retail stores. It will also be available for purchase from Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Expected Features and Specifications

Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy F55 5G features and specifications!

Design

The latest Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will offer a vegan leather finish, which is new to its series. According to the company, the smartphone is also said to be the slimmest vegan leather smartphone in the segment.

The brand has also revealed that the phone will be available in options for Apricot Crush and Raisin Black. It has a slim form factor with three camera modules protruding from the rear panel. The phone also offers volume controls and a power on/off button on the right side.

Display

On the display front, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will pack a sAMOLED+ display that supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The handset has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the Galaxy F55 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The handset will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The onboard storage could be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

For software, the smartphone will run on OneUI, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. The company claims that the customers will get four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates with the new Galaxy F55 5G handset.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will be loaded with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the handset will feature a 50-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Battery and Other Details

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and will come with 45W fast charging support, which is one of the first in the Galaxy F-series. It also features Dolby Atmos for better audio, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.