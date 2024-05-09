Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will go on sale via Flipkart.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2024 18:34 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

  • Samsung Galaxy F55 5G could debut as a rerand of Galaxy C55
  • The launch will begin at 12pm (noon)
  • A recent leak revealed that Galaxy F55 will be priced at Rs. 26,999
Samsung finally announced the India launch date and price range of Galaxy F55 5G on Thursday (May 9). The South Korean smartphone brand has been teasing the new phone for some time now. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart in two colour options. The Galaxy F55 5G is believed to be a rebranded Galaxy C55, that was unveiled in China last month. It is expected to run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is scheduled to go official in India on May 17 at 12:00pm IST. It is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 30,000 in the country. The handset will go on sale via Flipkart, Samsung.com and across select retail stores.

Flipkart has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the new Galaxy F series smartphone. It is confirmed to be available in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black colourways with a vegan leather finish.

A recent leak revealed that the Galaxy F55 will be priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is said to be priced at Rs. 29,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is tipped to cost Rs. 32,999.

As mentioned, the Galaxy F55 5G could debut as a rebranded version of Galaxy C55. The latter was launched in China in April with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

The Galaxy F55 5G could have similar specifications to that of the Galaxy C55 if the former is indeed a rebranded model. The Galaxy C55 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Chrome Could Add New AI Features to Assist With Webpage Reading and Search

