Samsung Galaxy F55 5G has been launched in India on May 27, Monday. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is offered in two colour options with vegan leather finishes. The Samsung Galaxy F55 is claimed to be the lightest and slimmest vegan leather phone in its segment in India.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G price in India

The 8GB + 128GB option of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is listed at Rs. 26,999 in India, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs, 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. The handset is offered in two colour options - Apricot Crush and Raisin Black. It will be available for Early Sale in the country starting at 7pm IST on May 27 via Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also supports up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

Samsung's Galaxy F55 ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1. It is promised to get four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

For optics, the phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide unit and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The dual nano SIM-supported phone offers 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor and Knox Security software. It weighs 180g and measures 163.9 x 76.5 x 7.8mm in size.

