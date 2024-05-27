Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Vegan Leather Finish Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2024 15:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Vegan Leather Finish Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G comes in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The smartphone carries a 50-megapixel selfie camera sensor
  • The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G has been launched in India on May 27, Monday. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is offered in two colour options with vegan leather finishes. The Samsung Galaxy F55 is claimed to be the lightest and slimmest vegan leather phone in its segment in India.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G price in India

The 8GB + 128GB option of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is listed at Rs. 26,999 in India, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs, 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. The handset is offered in two colour options - Apricot Crush and Raisin Black. It will be available for Early Sale in the country starting at 7pm IST on May 27 via Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also supports up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

Samsung's Galaxy F55 ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1. It is promised to get four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates. 

For optics, the phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide unit and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.  

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The dual nano SIM-supported phone offers 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor and Knox Security software. It weighs 180g and measures 163.9 x 76.5 x 7.8mm in size.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G India launch, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Instagram Users May Soon Get Early Access to Experimental Features: Report
Realme Narzo N65 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

