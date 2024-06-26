Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: A Stylish Midranger

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G brings a high style quotient to the mid-range segment and decent features. However, is it enough to beat the competition?

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 26 June 2024 08:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: A Stylish Midranger

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is priced from Rs. 26,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Galaxy F55 5G offers a sleek design that is comfortable to hold
  • The 45W fast charging support is a welcome move from Samsung
  • The Galaxy F55 5G performance makes it a decent performer in this segment
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy F-series was always focused on offering unique features combined with good performance. Having used a lot of Galaxy F-series phones from the brand, it's easy for me to conclude that these smartphones indeed offer a good mix of design and performance, keeping in mind their mid-range pricing. Continuing in the same direction, Samsung recently unveiled its Galaxy F55 5G, bringing some vegan leather goodness to its Galaxy devices. It includes features like an in-display fingerprint reader, 45W fast-charging support, and more. So, is this stylish new mid-ranger all about style? Or does it also back it up with good performance? Let's find out!

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Price in India

Samsung's pricing for its new Galaxy F55 5G seems fitting, given its specifications on paper. The base variant has a price tag of Rs. 26,999 and offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The mid-variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the top-end option with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at Rs. 32,999. The handset is available in two colour options: Apricot Crush and Raisin Black. I received the top-end variant in the Apricot Crush finish for review.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Design

Samsung has finally joined the bandwagon of smartphone manufacturers that offer a vegan leather finish with its latest offering. And Samsung's adaptation of the vegan leather finish, in my opinion, is one of the best in this segment. The apricot-coloured vegan leather back panel sure stands out with its red stitching running vertically along the edges.

samsung galaxy f55 5g camera 2 gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyF55

Samsung finally brings vegan leather to its lineup with the Galaxy F55 5G.

 

This, coupled with the gold-coloured rings around each camera lens, compliments the Apricot Crush colour option. There is one special incident that I would like to mention here. While taking camera samples, a stranger asked about the device and was surprised to hear that it was from Samsung (at this price point). So, it sure does its job of attracting attention.

The leather finish has a soft touch, making it comfortable to hold in hand. It also provides better grip than the usual glass or polycarbonate backs available on other Samsung devices. However, it does require regular cleaning and wet-wiping to maintain its shine, something you don't frequently do with other phones. Also, the protruding camera modules make it wobble on a flat surface.

samsung galaxy f55 5g bottom gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyF55

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G offers stereo speakers but no headphone jack.

 

The matte gold frame with slightly rounded sides is made of polycarbonate. The display is flat and has a fairly narrow bezel. At 180 grams the phone feels fairly light when held, and also quite slim at 7.8 millimetres.

I also liked that the handset has an IP67 rating for dust and water. This means that the smartphone can easily withstand accidental spills and splashes. The rest of the appearance and hand feel eerily resembles to the Galaxy M55 5G. So, one can say that it is a beautified version of the M55.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Specifications and software

SAMSUNG GALAXY F55 5G SPECIFICATIONS

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/ 256GB (expandable to 1TB)

SIM Slots: Hybrid Dual

Connectivity: 5G, BT 5.3, Wi-Fi 6

Battery: 5,000mAh Charging: 45W wired fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G comes loaded with One UI 6.1, which is based on Android 14. operating system. The latest version of One UI brings stable performance and a smoother overall software experience to this price segment. The animations are now more refined, while the scrolling experience has improved over previous generations.

The user interface brings many customization options, including setting up a Work Profile where you can segregate your work and personal accounts, which is sometimes handy.

You also get the 'Modes and Routines' feature, which allows you to set the phone's settings to match the activity. The Edge Panel makes it easier to access your favourite application by tapping on the edge.

That said, it does come with a fair amount of pre-installed apps like PhonePe, Snapchat, Linkedin, and more. And it is a tedious task to delete the apps manually. The Glance feature is enabled by default, which sometimes can be quite distracting.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Performance

samsung galaxy f55 5g display gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyF55

Although the phone uses an older Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, it still delivers some decent performance for daily usage.

 

Having finally switched to a Qualcomm chipset with the Galaxy F55 5G, the phone scored 5,73,167 in AnTuTu v10, while in Geekbench 6, the phone managed to score 894 and 2,265 in its single and multi-core tests, respectively. For graphics performance, the phone got 112 FPS in GFXBench T-rex, 59 FPS in Manhattan 3.1, and 29 FPS in Car Chase.

The day-to-day performance is quite stable. Whether mindlessly scrolling Reels, watching videos on YouTube, talking to a friend, or using WhatsApp, the phone delivers decent performance for casual users. However, there were instances when I noticed some lag when switching between different applications.

samsung galaxy f55 5g product shot gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyF55

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G brings a Gaming Hub that helps to bring all your games under one umbrella.

 

The gaming performance of the device is decent enough. Whenever you install a game on this phone, by default, it only shows on the Gaming Hub and not on the app drawer. However, you can go to Gaming Hub > Settings and change it if you want to show it in the app drawer and on the home screen. Playing Asphalt 9: Legends, the gaming experience was smooth as it could easily run on 60 FPS mode with high-quality graphics.

In Call of Duty: Mobile, the phone ran comfortably with the default setting of Very High Graphics and High Frame rate settings. I didn't notice any lag or stutter during this setting. However, there was some lag when I set the Frame rate settings to Max.

samsung galaxy f55 5g display 3 gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyF55

The Super AMOLED display is crisp and offers some great viewing angles.

 

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is an easy recommendation for its display. The Super AMOLED panel shows vibrant colours with deep blacks. This simply means that you will enjoy watching video content on this device. While streaming Godzilla: Minus One, the colour reproduction was good and dark scenes showed good detail. The device is also Widevine L1 certified, meaning you can stream videos from OTT services at full HD quality.

Moreover, you also have adaptive screen refresh, which switches between 60Hz and 120Hz depending upon the usage. The brightness is sufficient while viewing content outdoors. That said, the output of the stereo speakers could have been more impressive. The sound was loud but lacked details in the highs and mids.

samsung galaxy f55 5g camera gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyF55

The phone brings a triple-camera setup, which offers some decent performance in daylight.

 

The phone lasted 13 hours and 15 minutes in the battery loop test. The battery lasted for one full day of heavy usage, which included scrolling news on Discover, watching some YouTube videos, clicking photos, playing Call of Duty: Mobile, checking email at regular intervals, and ending the day by watching one episode of anime. With casual usage, the phone can comfortably deliver almost two days of battery life.

The large battery comes with 45W fast-charging support which is above average for a mid-range Samsung smartphone, but still a bit slow compared to the competition. Sadly, Samsung does not provide the same in the box so you will have to purchase one additionally. After the battery dies out completely, the 45W fast charging comes into play. Since Samsung did not provide a 45W charger in the box, I charged up the device using a 65W GaN charger, which managed to charge the device to 48 percent in 30 minutes and 96 percent in one hour.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Cameras

The camera performance of the Galaxy F55 5G was decent for a mid-range smartphone. The phone packs a triple-camera setup on the rear panel with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G daylight camera samples. Top to bottom: 2X digital crop, primary camera, ultra-wide camera. (tap images to expand)

 

The photos delivered natural colours during the daylight, and sharpness was good enough with the primary sensor. The white balance was slightly off in certain images.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G low-light camera samples. Top: Primary camera, bottom: ultra-wide camera (tap images to expand) 

 

Low light performance was quite average. Although the phone took some decent photos in low-light conditions with Night Mode, it took some time to process them. Moreover, without the dedicated Night mode, the images lose a lot of detail.

The ultra-wide camera performs decently in daylight scenarios. However, you will notice the fish-eye effect at the corners. The details could have been better as the colour tones were slightly different between the primary and ultra-wide cameras. When shooting in low light, the photos were not usable in some scenarios.

The front-facing camera does a decent job of capturing selfies. Photos captured with this camera appeared natural and offered mostly accurate skin tones. The portrait mode also worked decently in daylight. In low light, I noticed some noise when the surrounding lighting wasn't great.

Coming to video performance, the Galaxy F55 features an option of shooting 4K video at 30fps. The optical image stabilisation (OIS) support helps to capture stable videos. The details were good in daylight videos. However, in low light, the output could have been better.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Verdict

To conclude, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G mainly offers a premium design. Its slim profile and premium leather finish make it a stylish option at this price point. The IP67 rating is definitely the cherry on the cake. Its Super AMOLED display works well for consuming content. So, if you are looking for a stylish mid-ranger that offers a decent mix of performance and premium design, then the smartphone sure seems to be an interesting choice for a mid-ranger.

However, the phone has plenty of competition at this price point. The Nothing Phone 2a (Review) from Rs. 23,999 offers a unique design, better performance, and better cameras. The Poco F6 (Review) (from Rs. 29,999) offers the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, delivering much better raw and gaming performance, faster 90W charging, and gaming-centric features.

At a starting price of Rs. 29,999, Realme's 12 Pro+ (Review) surely is a better option offering a similar vegan-leather finish, faster 67W charging and an excellent set of cameras (including an OIS 3X telephoto camera) for a mid-ranger.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Stylish vegan leather finish
  • IP67 rated design
  • Four years of OS updates
  • Bad
  • No Charger in the box
  • Low light camera performance could have been better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F55 5G review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F55, 5G, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Specification, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Software, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Performance, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Cameras, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Battery, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Competition
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Developer Beta Users Can Now Format External Drives Via Files App
Realme GT 6 Said to Offer Different Design, Specifications in China; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: A Stylish Midranger
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the Upcoming CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Could Look Like
  2. Casio G-Shock GBD-300 Smartwatch With Shock Resistance Feature Unveiled
  3. Moto S50 Neo With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. Blackmagic Camera App Now Available on Select Android Smartphones
  5. Moto Razr 50 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Screen Debuts Alongside Razr 50
  6. Smartphones, Tablets Sold in India May Require a USB Type-C Port
  7. iQoo Z9 Lite Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped
  8. Vivo Pad 3 Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Variants Revealed
  9. Realme C61 With IP54 Rating Will Launch in India This Week
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Is Now Available in This Colour Option in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Be Developing Gemini AI-Powered User Customisable Chatbots Based on Celebrities
  2. Louisiana Joins Growing List of US States that Support Crypto Mining
  3. CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Design and Key Features Teased Ahead of July 8 Launch
  4. Genesys Launches AI-Powered Navigation Map Tailored for Indian Automotive and Mobility Sectors
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Scarlet Red Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Instagram Incorrectly Tags Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL Winning Photo With ‘Made by AI’ Label
  7. Moto S50 Neo With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Moto Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 4-Inch Cover Display Launched Alongside Razr 50: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Pad Pro Design, Accessories, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of June 27 Launch
  10. Government May Announce Common Charger Rule for Smartphones, Tablets Sold in India Starting in 2025: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »