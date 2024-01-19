Technology News
Samsung's new Galaxy S24 is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 January 2024 11:10 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-order in India

  • Samsung meets majority of domestic demand through local production
  • Apple is selling iPhone 15 models manufactured in India
  • This year's Galaxy S24 series comes bundled with inbuilt AI features
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event in the US earlier this week. During the launch event, the South Korean conglomerate announced that the latest Galaxy S24 series will be manufactured at its factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh for both domestic sales as well as exports. Apple is already selling India-built iPhone 15 models in the country and other parts of the world. Google is also following in the footsteps of Apple to produce some units of its latest Pixel 8 series smartphones in India starting this year.

J B Park, President and CEO of Samsung India, during a briefing at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday (January 17) that Gadgets 360 attended, confirmed that the latest Galaxy S24 series will be made in India. The company will use its manufacturing facility in Noida for the production of Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S4 Ultra to cater for the requirements of both domestic and global markets.

"At Samsung, we are proud to be driving premiumisation in India. I am positive that India will be at the forefront of embracing the AI revolution by operating Galaxy S24," he said.

Samsung already meets the majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory. Last year's Galaxy S23 series was manufactured at the same facility.

Besides Samsung, Apple is selling its iPhone 15 models manufactured in India locally and in other parts of the world. Google will also start manufacturing its flagship Pixel 8 lineup in India later this year.

Samsung's new Galaxy S24 is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The Galaxy S24+ pricing starts at Rs. 99,999, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999. They are currently available for pre-order in India and will go on sale starting January 31.

This year's Galaxy S24 series comes bundled with inbuilt AI features dubbed as 'Galaxy AI'. All three phones run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and boast Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 packs 8GB of RAM, while the top-end Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra offer 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy chipset. All three phones have IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung India, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
