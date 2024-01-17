Technology News
Moto G Play (2024) With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G Play (2024) runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 January 2024 13:44 IST
Moto G Play (2024) With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Play (2024) is offered in a Sapphire Blue colourway

Highlights
  • Moto G Play (2024) sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen
  • The newly launched handset carries an 8-megapixel front camera
  • The Moto G Play (2024) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G Play (2024) was launched in select North American markets on Tuesday, January 16. The smartphone succeeds the Moto G Play (2023), unveiled in December 2022. It comes with several upgrades over the older model. The company has yet to confirm whether the phone will see an India launch. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It carries a 50-megapixel back camera and an 8-megapixel front camera placed in a centred hole-punch slot. 

Moto G Play (2024) price, availability

Offered in a single Sapphire Blue shade, the Moto G Play (2024) is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for its 4GB + 64GB configuration. It will go on sale in the US starting February 8 via Amazon.com, Best Buy, and Motorola.com and will later be available through other retailers detailed in the press release. The phone will be available for purchase in Canada on January 26.

Moto G Play (2024) specifications, features

The newly launched Moto G Play (2024) sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM, virtually expandable to up to 6GB, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The handset runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Moto G Play (2024) features a single 50-megapixel camera sensor, something that is quite unusual these days. The quad-pixel sensor is placed on a slightly raised rectangular camera module alongside an LED flash unit on the top left corner of the back panel. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Moto G Play (2024) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 46 hours of battery life from a single charge. It comes with support for 15W wired charging. The phone comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance and offers 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The model weighs 185g and measures 163.82mm x 74.96mm x 8.29mm in size.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G Play (2024)

Moto G Play (2024)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Moto G Play 2024, Moto G Play 2024 launch, Moto G Play 2024 price, Moto G Play 2024 specifications, Moto, Motorola, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Moto G Play (2024) With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
