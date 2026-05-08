Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026: Top Realme Smartphones to Buy During the Upcoming Sale

The Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026 is underway, bringing discounts and bank offers on a wide range of smartphones across price segments. Early bird deals are already live, while the main sale begins on May 9. From budget options under Rs. 15,000 to mid-range phones under Rs. 25,000, buyers have plenty of choices this time. Several brands, including Realme, have introduced price cuts and limited-time offers on popular models.

Top Realme Smartphones to Buy During Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026

There are plenty of good options across price segments, from phones under Rs. 20,000 to more premium picks under Rs. 25,000.

The Realme P4x 5G is one of the perfect smartphones to buy under Rs. 20,000 during the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale, especially for users who want strong battery life and smooth everyday performance. It combines a high refresh rate display, a capable Dimensity chipset, and a large battery, making it a practical choice for long usage.

It also stands out in the Realme Flipkart sale lineup with its focus on durability and efficiency. The combination of IP64 rating, military-grade protection, and a 7,000mAh Titan battery makes it one of the most balanced options in the best phone under Rs. 20,000 category.

Key Specifications

6.72-inch full-HD display with 144Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset

50-megapixel AI rear camera

7000mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging

IP64 rating and military-grade durability

Realme P4x 5G Price in India, Availability

The Realme P4x 5G has a listed price of Rs. 19,999. Buyers can get a Rs. 1,000 bank discount and an additional Rs. 2,000 price cut, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 16,999. Early access for the device starts on May 8 at 12 AM IST and continues until May 15. It is available on Flipkart and Realme.com in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colour options.

The Realme P4 Power 5G targets users looking for the best smartphone under Rs. 25,000 with a strong focus on battery and performance. It offers one of the largest batteries in its segment along with a powerful Dimensity chipset, making it ideal for heavy users.

With features like IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, along with fast charging and reverse charging, it stands out as a strong option in this segment during the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale.

Key Specifications

6.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset with Hyper Vision AI Chip

50-megapixel primary camera

10,001mAh battery with 80W fast charging

IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection with ArmorShell

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India, Availability

The Realme P4 Power 5G is listed at Rs. 27,999. With a combined discount of Rs. 4,000 through bank offers and price reduction, the effective price drops to Rs. 23,999. Early access for the phone opens on May 8 at 12 AM and continues till May 15. It is offered in TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colour options via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme P4 5G is positioned as a balanced mid-range smartphone for users who want a fast display, capable gaming performance, and long battery life. It combines the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with the Hyper Vision AI Graphics Chip, while the 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display adds smoother visuals for gaming and everyday use.

The phone also focuses heavily on battery life with its 7,000mAh Titan battery and 80W charging support. This makes it a strong option for users looking for a feature-rich smartphone under Rs. 20,000 during the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale.

Key Specifications

6.7-inch HyperGlow AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset with Hyper Vision AI Graphics Chip

50-megapixel AI rear camera

7000mAh Titan battery with 80W Ultra Charge

Realme P4 5G Price in India, Availability

The Realme P4 5G has an MOP of Rs. 20,999. Buyers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 bank offer, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 19,999. Early access starts on May 8 at 12 AM and continues till May 15. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme P4 Lite 5G is a straightforward option in the under Rs. 15,000 segment. It brings a 144Hz display for smoother scrolling and a Dimensity 6300 chipset that can handle everyday apps without issues.

The 7,000mAh battery is the main highlight here, as it can easily last more than a day with regular use. This makes it a practical pick for users who prioritise battery life over camera or gaming performance.

Key Specifications

6.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset

7000mAh battery with 15W charging

IP64 rating with military-grade protection

Realme P4 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

The Realme P4 Lite 5G has an MOP of Rs. 13,499. With a Rs. 750 coupon, the effective price comes down to Rs. 12,749. The early access window opens on May 8 at 12 AM and will continue until May 15. You can buy it on Flipkart and Realme.com in Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green finishes.

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