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Apple Spotlights Four Swift Student Challenge Apps Ahead of WWDC 2026

Apple will select 50 distinguished winners who will attend a three-day experience at Apple Park during WWDC 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 May 2026 09:43 IST
Apple Spotlights Four Swift Student Challenge Apps Ahead of WWDC 2026

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026 application window were open till February 28

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Highlights
  • The highlighted apps leverage AI and on-device machine learning
  • Steady Hands helps users with tremors create digital art smoothly
  • Asuo offers real-time routing to safely navigate flood-prone areas
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Apple is all set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, where it is expected to preview its latest software updates for iPhone, iPad, and other devices. Alongside, the Cupertino-based tech giant will also entertain the winners of the 2026 Swift Student Challenge programme at Apple Park. Ahead of WWDC, Apple has highlighted four standout app playgrounds. The showcased apps focus on accessibility, health, education, and disaster management and demonstrate the use of Apple technologies, AI tools, and on-device machine learning to solve real-world problems.

Apple Highlights Four Swift Student Challenge 2026 Apps

Apple spotlighted four Distinguished Winners and their app playgrounds that focus on accessibility and practical problem-solving. According to the tech giant, the apps were developed using Swift, SwiftUI, and several Apple frameworks, alongside AI tools such as Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI Codex, and Google Gemini.

The first of the highlighted apps is Steady Hands. It was developed by 20-year-old Indian student Gayatri Goundadkar from Maharashtra Institute of Technology World Peace University in Pune. Inspired by her grandmother's struggle with tremors, the app uses Apple Pencil stabilisation and signal processing techniques to help users with shaky hands create digital art more smoothly on iPad. The company said it analyses hand movement data using Apple's PencilKit and Accelerate frameworks to differentiate intentional strokes from tremors.

The second app is Pitch Coach, created by German student Anton Baranov. It leverages Apple Intelligence features to provide real-time presentation feedback. This includes posture tracking through AirPods and detection of filler words during speeches. The company says the app is built using Apple's Foundation Models framework and can generate personalised summaries and multilingual feedback after presentation sessions.

Pitch Coach was released on the App Store earlier this year and has crossed 6,000 downloads.

The third app highlighted by Apple is Asuo, developed by Ghanaian student Karen-Happuch Peprah Henneh. The Cupertino-based tech giant says it is designed to help users navigate safely through flood-prone areas. It uses real-time routing informed by rainfall intensity and historic flood data. There are accessibility features also incorporated, such as VoiceOver support and custom voice alerts using AVSpeechSynthesize.

Apple also featured LeViola by South Korean student Yoonjae Joung. The app uses computer vision and machine learning to simulate viola playing. The company says this eliminates the need to own a physical instrument. Joung is said to have trained custom machine learning models with Create ML and integrated them using Core ML to analyse hand positioning and arm movement for realistic instrument interaction.

Apart from this, the Cupertino-based tech giant will also entertain the winners of this year's Swift Student Challenge programme at Apple Park. A total of 50 distinguished winners, recognised for outstanding submissions, will also be granted a three-day experience at the company's headquarters.

Swift Student Challenge 2026 Details

Swift Student Challenge is an annual competition that invites students worldwide to build innovative app experiences using Apple's Swift programming language. The app playground must be built with and run on Swift Playground 4.6, or Xcode 26 or newer. It should not require Internet connectivity, and the submission should be made in a ZIP file, which should not exceed the size of 25MB. Additionally, the file should contain any resources used in the app playground.

This year, Apple will select 50 distinguished winners who will attend a three-day experience at Apple Park during WWDC 2026. They will watch the keynote live, participate in hands-on labs, and interact with Apple engineers and experts.

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Further reading: Apple swift student challenge, Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026, WWDC 2026, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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