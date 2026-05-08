Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live for Prime members. The early access offers a chance to grab some exciting deals across smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other electronics before everyone else. Amazon is also offering additional offers to its Prime members during this period. We've picked the best tech deals and offers you can grab right now. Amazon Great Summer Sale also brings 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank card users (capped at Rs. 9,500).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is down to Rs. 99,999 (MRP RS. 129,999) during Amazon's Great Summer Sale this week. You can swap an older smartphone to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 70,000. Amazon is also offering an additional discount worth Rs. 2,000 as a coupon-based discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 99,999 (MRP Rs. 129,999)

Redmi A7 Pro 5G

In the market for a budget smartphone? The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is available at Rs. 11,999 (MRP RS. 15,999) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Summer Sale 2026. You can exchange an old smartphone to get an additional instant discount worth Rs. 11,350 (maximum). Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a 6.9-inch display, a large 6,300mAh battery, and runs on an octa-core processor.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Apple iPad 11-inch

If you're looking for a new iPad, the 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip is selling at Rs. 32,900 (MRP Rs. 34,900) during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. You can exchange an older product to further bring the price down by up to Rs. 31,150. The iPad comes with 128GB of storage, Touch ID, and promises an all-day battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,900 (MRP Rs. 34,900)

Asus Vivobook 15

The Asus Vivobook 15 laptop is down to Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 69,990) during Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026. The laptop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11. The 15.6-inch display runs at full-HD resolution with peak brightness of 250 nits. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 8,850.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 69,990)

Samsung 43-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI Smart TV

Amazon is offering a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on the recently launched Samsung 43-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI Smart TV model. You can use the coupon available on the product page to get the discount. You can also bundle credit card offers to get an additional discount worth up to Rs. 1,750.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,990 (effective price after coupon)



Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll continue to bring you great deals from Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 throughout this week.

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