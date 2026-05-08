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Amazon Great Summer Sale Goes Live for Prime Members: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live for Prime members. The sale will go live for everyone from 12am, May 2, 2026. We’ve handpicked the best deals and offers you can grab on the first day of the sale.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 8 May 2026 09:21 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale Goes Live for Prime Members: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

Amazon has teamed up with Samsung to bring deals on smartphones, TVs, other Samsung products

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live for Prime members
  • HDFC Bank cardholders can get additional discounts
  • Great Summer Sale 2026 will open for everyone from May 9
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live for Prime members. The early access offers a chance to grab some exciting deals across smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other electronics before everyone else. Amazon is also offering additional offers to its Prime members during this period. We've picked the best tech deals and offers you can grab right now. Amazon Great Summer Sale also brings 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank card users (capped at Rs. 9,500).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is down to Rs. 99,999 (MRP RS. 129,999) during Amazon's Great Summer Sale this week. You can swap an older smartphone to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 70,000. Amazon is also offering an additional discount worth Rs. 2,000 as a coupon-based discount.

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Buy now at: Rs. 99,999 (MRP Rs. 129,999)

Redmi A7 Pro 5G
In the market for a budget smartphone? The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is available at Rs. 11,999 (MRP RS. 15,999) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Summer Sale 2026. You can exchange an old smartphone to get an additional instant discount worth Rs. 11,350 (maximum). Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a 6.9-inch display, a large 6,300mAh battery, and runs on an octa-core processor.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Apple iPad 11-inch
If you're looking for a new iPad, the 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip is selling at Rs. 32,900 (MRP Rs. 34,900) during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. You can exchange an older product to further bring the price down by up to Rs. 31,150. The iPad comes with 128GB of storage, Touch ID, and promises an all-day battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,900 (MRP Rs. 34,900)

Asus Vivobook 15
The Asus Vivobook 15 laptop is down to Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 69,990) during Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026. The laptop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11. The 15.6-inch display runs at full-HD resolution with peak brightness of 250 nits. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 8,850.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 69,990)

Samsung 43-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI Smart TV
Amazon is offering a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on the recently launched Samsung 43-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI Smart TV model. You can use the coupon available on the product page to get the discount. You can also bundle credit card offers to get an additional discount worth up to Rs. 1,750.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,990 (effective price after coupon)

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll continue to bring you great deals from Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 throughout this week. 

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Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Great Summer Sale 2026
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
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