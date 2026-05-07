With the heat raising temperatures across, your favorite OTT platforms are also set to drop the hottest releases of the week. May has opened with blockbusters, and so does this week continue with some of the most anticipated releases. From Mrunal Thakur's action romance drama Dacoit, to Priyanka Chopra's Citadel returning with its second season, this week has a lot curated for the viewers. Whether you're in the mood to watch a thriller, or indulge in light-hearted romance, and even dramas, this week has it all covered. Explore now.

Top OTT Releases of the Week

Lukkhe

Release Date: May 8th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Drama, Musical

Cast: Palak Tiwari, Yograj Singh, Raashi Khanna, Nakul Roshan Sahdev

Created by Debojit Das Purkayastha and Agrim Joshi, Lukkhe is a musical action drama web series that is set in the backdrop of Chandigarh. It explores the intense rivalry between two rappers, who compete against each other, only to attain dominance in the Punjabi Music. Furthermore, they are confronted with instances wherein they must navigate their way through the world of violence. The sequences are expected to be emotional, with a blend of drama and action.

Dacoit: A Love Story

Release Date: May 8th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action, Romance

Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Resad Ajim

Set in the backdrop of Madanapalle, this film centres around a Dalit youngster who falls in love with an upper-caste girl. However, things turn upside down when he gets imprisoned for a false murder. Now, post jail-break, he is out after 13 years, and seeks revenge. What happens next, when they reunite, certainly changes the dynamics of the entire plot. The film has been directed by Shaneil Deo.

Love Insurance Kompany

Release Date: May 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Sci-Fi, Romance

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, S.J. Surya, Yogi Babu

Love Insurance Kompany, popularly known as LIK, is a Tamil Sci-Fi Romance drama film that presents a modern take on relationships where the theme is set in the year 2040. It centres around a couple whose love is put to the test, after a powerful CEO of the insurance app predicts their love is doomed. The film explores themes of a futuristic world where relationships are measured by technology and not by emotions.

Bharatanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam

Release Date: May 8th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Dark Comedy, Thriller

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Baby Jean, Sruthy Suresh

Written and directed by Krishnadas Murali, this film centres around Shashi, who, along with his family, tries to establish a new life, but is later confronted by the dark secrets of their late father's past. The film takes an intense turn when hidden truths are exposed. The family finds Bharathan's involvement in a Temple scam, which further escalates into an unexpected crime. Now, Sashi and his family must cover up the incident only to keep themselves safe from the crime investigation. The sequences are a perfect blend of comedy and thrill at the same time.

Oh Butterfly

Release Date: May 8th, 2026

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery

Cast: Nivedhithaa Sathish, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Attul, Nassar

This Tamil Psychological thriller drama revolves around a married woman named Gowri, who suffers from severe dark thoughts and OCD. Her life takes a dark turn when she takes her husband to an isolated hill station, only to reveal her past, but she ends up getting entangled in a strange triangle when her ex-boyfriend appears. That's when the situation gets intense, and the love-hate triangle begins to complicate. The sequences are dark, and the revelations of the hidden truth keep the audience glued to their seats.

Papam Prathap

Release Date: May 7th, 2026

OTT Platform: ETv Win

Genre: Rural, Drama

Cast: Thiruveer, Payal Radhakrishna, Srinivas Avasarala, Ragu Babu, Mahaboob Basha

Written and directed by S. P. Durganaresh, Papam Prathap is a Telugu rural dramedy film that centres around a soft-spoken man, Prathap, who marries his childhood love, but his life takes a turn when his wife leaves his home after three days of marriage. Due to the unrevealed issue, she asks him to return only when he fixes the sleep disorder. The issue soon spreads across the village and becomes a hot topic of gossip. Now, Prathap must navigate his way to heal the unresolved issue and win his love back, while coping with humiliation and intrusions by community people.

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Release Date: May 8th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Drama

Cast: Hashir, Vinayak V, Ajin Joy, Alan Bin Siraj

Set in the background of a high school, this film revolves around four inseparable friends who are popular for being troublemakers and labeled as losers, and embark on their journey of transformation and self-discovery, while confronting challenges and pressure from the high school. The film is a light-hearted drama that keeps the audience hooked with a strong storyline. Unlike its first part, this sequel holds an emotionally strong plot.

Citadel Season 2

Release Date: May 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action, Spy Thriller

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings

Taking straight from the events of Season 1, Citadel returns with its second season, where Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh must fight their past and confront the fresh and powerful Manticore Faction, which aims to attain control all over the world. The duo will enter the high-stakes mission, only to stop a big conspiracy and save humanity.

Thank You, Next Season 3

Release Date: May 8th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Serenay Sarikaya, Fatih Artman, Hakan Kurtas, Metin Akdulger

Written by Ece Yorenc, Thank You, Next Season 3 will follow Leyla's healing journey, where she will try to navigate her life through the breakups and heartbreaks she's had from the past seasons. The story, further, will explore her personal growth, while she continues to face the complexities of modern dating. The sequences are light-hearted and packed with ultimate comic instances.

Other OTT Releases This Week