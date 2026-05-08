The Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to launch in the coming months, and various details about the book-style foldable smartphone have leaked over the last few weeks. Now, a Chinese tipster has shared details about the chipset and design of the Vivo X Fold 6 and how it will differ from its predecessor, Vivo X Fold 5. The Vivo X Fold 6 is said to offer an upgraded rear camera setup compared to the existing model. It is likely to feature a flat display with rounded corners.

Vivo X Fold 6 Could Feature a Dimensity 9500 Chip

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Vivo X Fold 6 will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood. This would mark a departure from Vivo's previous patterns, as the company has employed Qualcomm processors for its X Fold lineup.

Photo Credit: DCS/Weibo

Earlier rumours had indicated that Vivo X Fold 6 would run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. For comparison, last year's Vivo X Fold 5 launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Vivo X Fold 3, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

The tipster claimed to have got their hands on the prototype of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500-powered Vivo X Fold 6. It is said to feature a new design with more rounded corners, a flat display, and a large circular rear camera module. The upcoming phone is said to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 6 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. This would be a major upgrade over the Vivo X Fold 5, which has a triple rear camera unit, comprising three 50-megapixel rear cameras.

Vivo launched the Vivo X Fold 5 in July last year in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999. The Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to arrive around the same time this year. The foldable is likely to debut first in China before reaching other global markets. It is rumoured to pack a 7,000mAh battery.