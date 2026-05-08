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  • Vivo X Fold 6 Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Chip Instead of Snapdragon; Could Bring Major Camera Upgrade

Vivo X Fold 6 Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Chip Instead of Snapdragon; Could Bring Major Camera Upgrade

Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to feature a flat display with more rounded corners.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 12:44 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Chip Instead of Snapdragon; Could Bring Major Camera Upgrade

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5's camera setup comprises three 50-megapixel sensors

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Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 6 was earlier said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  • Vivo launched the Vivo X Fold 5 in July last year in India
  • It is likely to feature a large circular rear camera module
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The Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to launch in the coming months, and various details about the book-style foldable smartphone have leaked over the last few weeks. Now, a Chinese tipster has shared details about the chipset and design of the Vivo X Fold 6 and how it will differ from its predecessor, Vivo X Fold 5. The Vivo X Fold 6 is said to offer an upgraded rear camera setup compared to the existing model. It is likely to feature a flat display with rounded corners.

Vivo X Fold 6 Could Feature a Dimensity 9500 Chip

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Vivo X Fold 6 will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood. This would mark a departure from Vivo's previous patterns, as the company has employed Qualcomm processors for its X Fold lineup.

dcs vivo x fold 6 leak Vivo X Fold 6

Photo Credit: DCS/Weibo

 

Earlier rumours had indicated that Vivo X Fold 6 would run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. For comparison, last year's Vivo X Fold 5 launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Vivo X Fold 3, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

The tipster claimed to have got their hands on the prototype of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500-powered Vivo X Fold 6. It is said to feature a new design with more rounded corners, a flat display, and a large circular rear camera module. The upcoming phone is said to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 6 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. This would be a major upgrade over the Vivo X Fold 5, which has a triple rear camera unit, comprising three 50-megapixel rear cameras.

Vivo launched the Vivo X Fold 5 in July last year in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999. The Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to arrive around the same time this year. The foldable is likely to debut first in China before reaching other global markets. It is rumoured to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Immersive Display
  • Decent Battery
  • Strong Camera performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Only four Android OS updates promised
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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