Motorola started teasing the Motorola Razr Fold in India earlier this week, and the brand announced the launch date of the foldable phone on Thursday. The Motorola Razr Fold is confirmed to be available for purchase through Flipkart in the country. The handset is already available in several international markets, with an 8.1-inch inner display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The Motorola Razr Fold carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging and 50W wireless charging. It was unveiled during the MWC 2026 in March.

Motorola Razr Fold Will Launch in India on May 13

Taking to its official X handle, Motorola India revealed its plans to launch the Motorola Razr Fold on May 13. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart and the Motorola India website have revealed the key specifications of the new Motorola book-style foldable smartphone. In addition to Flipkart, it will also be available via select retail stores in the country.

In addition to announcing the launch date, Motorola announced that the Motorola Razr Fold will be released in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colour options. It will be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. The company will also make the special FIFA World Cup 26 Edition of the phone available in the country, featuring different football-inspired design elements.

Motorola Razr Fold Specifications

Motorola Razr Fold was launched during MWC 2026 with a price tag of EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,200). It runs on Android 16-based My UX and has a 6.6-inch LTPO pOLED cover display with 165Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The phone has an 8.1-inch inner LTPO pOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 coating, while the inner screen has Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) protection.

An octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset powers the Motorola Razr Fold, alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. It has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYTIA main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Motorola Razr Fold has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen. The inner display has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The foldable phone has an IP49 rating for dust and water resistance. It carries a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) charging.