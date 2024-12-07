Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24: The Ultimate Camera Phone With Smarter On-Device AI

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 7 December 2024 14:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24: The Ultimate Camera Phone With Smarter On-Device AI

Samsung has long been a legend in the world of smartphones because of its innovative and reliable products. However, with the Galaxy S24, Samsung took another step forward. This smartphone combines cutting-edge tech with powerful features. These features are designed to make your life easier, from its intelligent AI tools to its impressive camera and strong privacy-focused software. If you want to upgrade your smartphone experience, this device has plenty to offer. Plus, its compact size makes it incredibly convenient to use every day.
Let's take a closer look at what sets the Galaxy S24 apart.

The Cameras That Would AMAZE You

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 50 MP wide-angle camera that works wonders no matter where you are. It comes with ProVisual engine that improves the details and colours in the scene for clear, vibrant and stunning photos. Also, if you are someone who loves to explore the city during night or if you are one lucky person living in the mountains, then the Galaxy AI-powered Nightography Zoom feature will elevate your night photography experience. Whether you are capturing the magical glow of the city or the lights down in the valley, every photo captured will have more life.

Samsung Galaxy S24 also has 30X Space Zoom that lets you get incredibly close to the subjects without losing clarity. Whether capturing far-off landscapes or zooming in on fine details, it delivers sharp, detailed images, even at the highest zoom levels. It's perfect for capturing epic shots from far away.

And, with Super HDR on Galaxy S24, your photos look as stunning as reality, from snapping to sharing. You'll see a vivid, lifelike preview before you press the shutter and capture the shot.

Galaxy AI: Your All-Time Friend

Samsung's Galaxy AI has redefined convenience and creativity with powerful features like Chat Assist, Portrait Studio, and Photo Assist. Chat Assist's Composer feature helps you write smarter, more engaging messages, all effortlessly. The Portrait Studio feature takes creativity to the next level by enabling you to create AI-generated images that are based on your chosen photos, such as comics, 3D cartoons, watercolours, or sketches, all while retaining the unique identity of the original image. And the Photo Assist offers various AI features to help you edit (or resize) your photos.

Privacy Matters the Most!

The Galaxy S24 prioritizes your privacy with advanced features like on-device AI and an Auto Blocker to keep your data secure. On-device AI ensures all your data is processed locally, so your personal stuff never leaves the phone. And the Auto Blocker adds an extra layer of protection against malware and other threats. It automatically prevents app installs from unauthorized sources.

Samsung Galaxy S24: The Smartphone You Should Get!  

The Galaxy S24 delivers a superior camera experience, combining performance, privacy, and intelligent features seamlessly. From capturing stunning portraits and great low-light photos to zoomed-in shots with jaw-dropping clarity, every image taken from Galaxy S24 stands out. And not to forget, the Galaxy S24 not only takes amazing photos but also keeps them safe with on-device processing. Starting at Rs. 74,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, it offers excellent features at an attractive price. It's perfect for anyone who loves capturing and sharing everyday moments.
Buy now: Buy new Galaxy S24 and S24+ | Price and Offers | Samsung India
*T&C Apply

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

