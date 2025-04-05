April brings a host of major game releases across platforms, from remastered PlayStation titles to Xbox exclusives. The Last of Us Part II Remastered makes its way to PC this month, bringing upgraded visuals, PC-specific features, and bonus content that includes the Roguelite “No Return” mode. The Last of Us Part 2 launched on the PS4 in 2020 and was remastered for the PS5 in 2024. The PC release of the remastered version comes weeks before the second season of The Last of Us TV series premieres on Max.

A couple of major Xbox and PC exclusives arrive on PS5 this month, as well. First up is MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which launched on Xbox Series S/X and PC in December 2024. The globe-trotting action-adventure title is coming to PS5 on April 17. Played from the first-person perspective, Indiana Jones brings treasure hunting, exploration, and whip-cracking combat to the table. Towards the end of the month, a bona-fide Xbox masterpiece launches on PS5. Forza Horizon 5, the acclaimed open-world arcade racer, arrives on Sony's console over three years after it launched on PC and Xbox platforms.

Xbox and PC exclusive South of Midnight releases this month, as well. The gothic adventure from Compulsion Games features a distinct art style, melee combat, and an evocative setting. There are a few more remasters, a brand-new turn-based RPG, and several other notable titles launching in April. Here's a closer look at some of the biggest games coming out this month on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

When - April 3

Where - PC

One year after its PS5 release, The Last of US Part II Remastered is finally coming to PC gamers. This overhauled version of the game offers several nice perks, including a new roguelike mode, developer commentary, and lost levels, and you get to play out the concluding arc of the deeply emotional journey of Joel Miller as well. If you're among those who have never played the game before, expect shocking and traumatising plot twists and a narrative-driven adventure, a trademark of developer Naughty Dog.

Coming to visual enhancements in this version, the remastered version is optimised for Nvidia DLSS 3 Super Resolution and AMD FSR 3.1 and FSR 4 support. PC gamers will also get new control customisation options such as full control remapping, full gamepad support as well as support for complete haptics via PS5's DualSense controllers. Technicalities aside, the game also includes new content for the No Return mode, including two familiar faces from the first game — Bill and Marlene. Four new maps, Overlook, School, Street, and Nest, have also been added to the roguelike survival mode and will offer gamers a chance to test their skills as they navigate the terrain with their favourite character.

South of Midnight

When: April 8

Where: Xbox Series S/X, PC

Developer Compulsion Games is bringing South of Midnight, an action-adventure game set in a Southern Gothic world or a fictionalised American Deep South with hints of mythology, magic realism and folklore. As Hazel, the protagonist who becomes a Weaver, you will explore Prospero's rural, lush yet decayed landscapes. With the power of ancient magic, you will fight fierce Haints, and overpower supernatural creatures like Two-Toed Tom, Huggin' Molly, Rougarou, Altamaha-ha, Honey Island Swamp Monster and more. Alongside learning about the history and legacy, you will discover many family secrets and undertake a journey to look for your missing mother.

The playthrough lasts between 10 to 12 hours and you can engage with four different difficulties, including Scryer, Healer, Weaver and Grand Weaver, as well as a fifth customisable difficulty option, the Grand Tapestry. You will be able to toggle on and off the stop-motion animation effect for gameplay. The game offers a storybook presentation, and its music includes instrumentals and vocals inspired by the essence of dark folktale.

This single-player game will come to Xbox Series S/X and PC via Steam on April 8.

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

When: April 10

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

The Talos Principle: Reawakened is a first-person puzzle game developed by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital. This is a definitive edition of The Talos Principle and integrates new content and improved gameplay in the expanded journey.

Fans of the game will be thrilled to meet Alexandra Drennan, the leader of the Talos project, who tackles deep existential questions while setting up the Simulation's first critical test In a new chapter, In the Beginning. This compels you to think earnestly about the human condition as well as you advance. You will also be able to revisit the classic Road to Gehenna expansion. With this redesigned version, the familiar Simulation is more detailed and immersive with improved lighting, textures, and environmental design.

The Talos Principle: Reawakened is scheduled for release on April 10 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X platforms.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage – Tape 2

When: April 15

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, Don't Nod's coming-of-age narrative adventure, is launching in two parts. The first part — Tape 1 — released in February; the second part — Tape 2 — is launching later this month. Lost Records marks Don't Nod's return to story driven adventures. The game, set in the 1990s, follows the lives of four teenaged girls: Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat, who form bonds of friendship in an idyllic summer in Velvet Cove. The girls also stumble onto a secret that changes the course of their lives.

Twenty-seven years later, the friends, now adults, reunite in Velvet Cove to confront their past and find closure. As with Don't Nod games, Lost Records features a beautiful soundtrack, layered characters and an evocative story brimming with 90s nostalgia. A major chunk of the game is also seen through Swann's camcorder, which the player controls. As Swann, you can take out your camcorder and capture interesting subjects in the environment, edit clips, and package them into mini “memoirs”.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage – Tape 2 was supposed to come out a month after Tape 1, but was delayed to April. The game now arrives on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 15.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

When: April 17

Where: PS5

Get set for an adventure that you're unlikely to forget with Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle finally releasing on the PS5. Step into the shoes of the legendary archaeologist and unravel the mysteries of the Great Circle—an ancient power hidden across the world. You'll travel from Marshall Hall to various locations like the Vatican City, China, Egypt, and Thailand, as you navigate dangerous terrain, and solve intricate puzzles.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, and the game is filled with content that reflects the time it is set in — the late 1930s. The game promises detailed environments with puzzles to be solved, relics to be recovered, and lots of enemies along the way.

Just like other Indiana Jones titles, you'll need to utilise your whip and gun, and there's a fair bit of sneaking around too. You'll also have access to hours of open-world exploration, as you uncover secrets while evading sneaky traps, and solve the puzzle of the Great Circle in this upcoming title.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

When: April 24

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

In month with several remasters of older titles launching, a brand-new IP arrives as a bright spot. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, developed by Sandfall Interactive, is a turn-based RPG with real-time mechanics that promises immersive combat and an engaging story set in a world inspired by Belle Époque France. In the RPG, players lead members of Expedition 33 against the Paintress, who can paint death. The Paintress wakes up once a year and paints a number on her monolith, and every one of the same age as that number dies.

As the cursed numbers count down, it falls on Expedition 33, named after the next number the Paintress will paint, to put an end to her evil. Built in Unreal Engine 5, Clair Obscur features cutting-edge visuals, an intriguing dark-fantasy world, and distinct turn-based combat based on real-time mechanics.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which takes inspiration from iconic franchises like Final Fantasy and Persona, also features a star-studded cast, including Charlie Cox, Andy Serkis and Ben Starr. The game arrives on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 24.

Days Gone Remastered

When: April 25

Where: PS5

Once you set foot into the rugged, post-apocalyptic world of Days Gone Remastered, you must navigate the always-changing Pacific Northwest and battle hordes of Freakers and hostile human factions. You'll play the role of Deacon St. John, a former outlaw biker turned mercenary who is attempting to uncover the mystery of his lost love.

In addition to the remastered version of the game, you can also try out the new Horde Assault mode that lets you battle against hordes of Freakers, the victims of the deadly pandemic that ravaged the Pacific Northwest.

If you've been waiting to play Days Gone Remastered on your PlayStation 5, you can look forward to improved graphics performance in Quality Mode, or high-framerate gameplay in Performance mode. There are other thoughtful additions, like haptic feedback when you rev your bike's engine or engage in combat.

Forza Horizon 5

When: April 29

Where: PS5

One of the finest games of the current-generation Xbox consoles finally arrives on PS5. Playground Games' open-world racing title Forza Horizon 5 launched on PC and Xbox in 2021 and set the gold standard for the genre. With its cutting-edge visuals, excellent driving mechanics, a massive roster of vehicles and an expansive open-world map full of things to do, Forza Horizon 5 is a must-play for fans of racing games.

Playground Games has also announced Horizon Realms update for the game, set to arrive on all supported platforms on later this month. The developer has said it is one of the game's biggest updates yet, and will include four new reward cars and a new stadium track.

Forza Horizon 5 arrives on PS5 as part of Microsoft's push to launch its exclusive Xbox games on rival platforms. This month, Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on PS5, as well. In May, Doom: The Dark Ages will release on PC, Xbox Series S/X and PS5 simultaneously.

MotoGP 25

When - April 30

Where - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Ride 5's latest competitor, MotoGP 25, is coming this month, and fans of super bikes and racing games are in for a treat with developer and publisher Milestone's latest installment. A new bike development system has been developed, which will offer a more immersive racing experience. The game's career mode, Rider, is getting an expansion this year and will include activities such as dirt bike and minimoto racing to give players something to do outside of the weekend races. Veterans of the game should look forward to Hungary's Balton Park racetrack, the new addition in this year's installment.

The game also brings open and playable training modes, including supermoto, minibike, and flat track training, with each set in original environments. But perhaps the boldest inclusion this year is a choice between Arcade and Pro experience, which takes the game away from a casual fun experience to a simulation experience with different rider assists turned off. However, newcomers need not worry as the mode can be customised to suit your experience level. Mastering the controls, especially braking and leaning, will take some effort, however.

Among noticeable improvements, the AI riders have been tweaked to race like real-life riders, and the dashcam view has also been improved so that if you're riding a Ducati, you don't have to struggle to see what's in front of you.