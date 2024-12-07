Apple is considering the development of upgraded versions of its computers and headsets that are equipped with support for cellular connectivity, according to a report. The company is said to be planning the launch of its first consumer electronics device with its in-house cellular modem — the purported fourth generation iPhone SE model that is expected to debut in early 2025. The company's modem is expected to replace a component sourced from Qualcomm, and it could also set the stage for slimmer iPhone models that eventually lead to a foldable iPhone.

Apple Could Introduce Mac Computers With Cellular Support by 2026

A Bloomberg report citing people familiar with Apple's efforts states that the company plans to introduce its own modem — codenamed Sinope — on the successor to the iPhone SE (2022). This will be the first phase of a three-year plan to bring the company's modem to all of its devices, according to the publication.

One of the biggest benefits of Apple using its own modem will reportedly be a considerable reduction in size. Later in 2025, the company is expected to launch a new iPhone 17 "Air" model that replaces the Plus model — it is tipped to debut as Apple's thinnest iPhone model to date.

A thinner iPhone body could also pave the way for another area that Apple has yet to explore — foldables. Rivals Samsung and Huawei have already launched clamshell-style and book-style foldable phones, while Apple "continues to explore" the concept, according to Bloomberg.

The three-year plan to introduce the company's in-house modem to its other devices could reportedly bring support for cellular connectivity to the company's future Mac computers (these aren't expected to arrive until 2026), as well as upcoming versions of its Vision Pro headset.

Apple currently offers support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity on its Mac computers and the Vision Pro headset, but the addition of cellular support would enhance connectivity options on these devices. The company's iPad and iPad Pro (which are already available in cellular variants) will also get the new modem in 2025 and 2026, respectively, according to the report.