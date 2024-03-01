The OPPO F25 Pro 5G: Exceptional Specs at Exceptional Value – Your Must-Have Smartphone This Season

The smartphone landscape has just witnessed a massive shift with the launch of the OPPO F25 Pro 5G in India. This device is not merely another entry into the competitive market; it represents OPPO's strong commitment to innovation and style. With groundbreaking and segment-leading features, the OPPO F25 Pro 5G has definitely become the must-have smartphone under INR. 25,000 this season. This article takes a closer look at the wide range of features that make the OPPO F25 Pro 5G stand out, exploring its impressive camera system, sleek design, immersive display, and robust performance.

Camera: A segment leading 4k video front and back

Leading in this segment with 4K ultra-high resolution video recording capability on both the front and back cameras, the OPPO F25 Pro 5G sets a new standard for smartphone videography. This remarkable feature is not just about stepping up the video game; it's about elevating it to four times that of Full HD, making every frame movie-quality. This would surely empower all the content creators out there.

And because we are discussing camera, let's talk about the heart of this photographic powerhouse which is a 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera set-up, designed to make every shot a masterpiece. The primary camera isn't just any camera; it's equipped with a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor. This sensor is massive, at 1/2 inch, paired with a fast f/1.7 aperture lens, ensuring your photos are not just clear, but also rich in detail, no matter the lighting.

But what's a beautiful scene if you can't capture its vastness? The 8MP ultra-wide camera steps in here, featuring a Sony IMX355 sensor. It stretches your view to a 112-degree field, backed by a 16mm focal length, making it perfect for those expansive landscape shots or group photos where you want everyone in the frame.

For those moments when you're captivated by the tiny details of the world — the texture of a leaf, the dew on a spider's web — the 2MP macro camera allows you to get as close as 4cm to your subject, letting you see the beauty in the smallest of details.

Selfies and video calls get a significant upgrade, too, thanks to the 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera. With an f/2.4 aperture lens and a 21mm focal length, it's all about capturing the perfect selfies.

OPPO doesn't stop at hardware. With the Portrait Expert Engine and Smart AI recognition technology, your portraits and selfies aren't just photos; they're personalised works of art. The camera recognises you, enhances your features in the most natural way, and ensures that every photo reflects your real beauty.

Design: Creating a style statement for you

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G makes its debut in an exclusive Lava Red colour, setting a new standard for smartphone aesthetics. This isn't just any colour; it's an experience, with the OPPO Glow finish creating a mesmerising transition from rich burgundy to deep sunset tones, capturing the essence of a lava flow under the dimly lit sky. And, if you want colour options then the device is also available in a Ocean Blue colour.

Adding to its charm is the Sunshine Ring camera panel, which doesn't just house the powerful cameras, but does so with style. The panel catches and reflects light, making the phone sparkle and shine from every angle.

Diving into the design of the OPPO F25 Pro 5G, it's clear that this isn't just a smartphone; it's a statement device. With its feather-light body, weighing just 177 grams, and an ultra slim profile of 7.54mm, it challenges the standards of smartphones, proving that powerful tech can come in elegant, sleek packages.

But the F25 Pro 5G design isn't just about beauty. It offers resilience, being the slimmest 5G smartphone to achieve an IP65 rating. This means it offers you the freedom to go on with your day without worrying about dust or water damage, ready to withstand a sudden downpour or even a visit to a beach. This just demonstrates that the F25 Pro 5G is designed not just to catch the eye, but to endure the rigours of everyday life.

Durability: Built to Last

Now, we know that the OPPO F25 Pro 5G boasts an IP65 rating, showcasing its superior protection against dust and water, but beyond its physical build, the OPPO F25 Pro 5G has also been put through a number of tests to guarantee its endurance. The device has endured rigorous trials, including surviving 100,000 presses of the volume button, 200,000 presses of the power button, and 20,000 instances of connecting and disconnecting the USB-C cable. These tests aren't just numbers; they're a promise of the F25 Pro 5G's reliability. So, when you use the OPPO F25 Pro 5G, you're getting a phone that's powerful and built to stay by your side for a really long time.

Meet the segment's leading screen-to-body ratio with the #OPPOF25Pro5G's borderless 120Hz AMOLED screen 😱 Dive into next-gen visuals, and enjoy seamless transitions and brightness adjustment without barriers! 😏#BornToFlaunt pic.twitter.com/LOmCkQUHtj — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 28, 2024

Display: Visual Excellence on an Immersive Display

Leading with a remarkable 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, the OPPO F25 Pro 5G's 6.7-inch borderless 120Hz AMOLED display ensures you're fully immersed in whatever's on your screen. Whether it's an action-packed movie, an intense battle royal game, or just browsing through your photos, the super-narrow bezels pull you into a visually stunning experience. Beyond its expansive view, the display boasts a 10-bit colour range with HDR10+ support, bringing over a billion colours to life in sharp, vibrant detail.

But it's not just about what you see; it's also about lasting quality. The F25 Pro 5G's screen is protected by Panda Glass, known for its robustness. This glass undergoes a double-reinforcement process that ensures that the display not only delivers visually but stands up to the wear and tear of daily use.

Bring on your creative side😇with the magic of Smart Image Matting feature. Simply extract images from any background with a single click, add a dash of your creativity and a pinch of quirk to create something out of this world. It's #BornToFlaunt coolness🤩 pic.twitter.com/0skOMJMNjc — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 26, 2024

ColorOS 14: A Symphony of first-in-the-segment Features

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G features Android 14-based ColorOS 14, which is the first in the F series, offering a seamless blend of enhanced security, boosted productivity, and outstanding reliability. ColorOS 14 comes with a AI Smart Image Matting technology, which is also a first in this segment. This innovative tool allows users to effortlessly extract subjects from photos with just a tap, creating transparent PNG images ready for editing, recreating, or sharing. This feature simplifies complex photo editing tasks.

But ColorOS 14 doesn't stop at creativity; it pushes the boundaries in productivity with the File Dock, Smart Touch, and the Trinity engine. File Dock allows easy sharing across devices and apps, Smart Touch quickly extracts text or images from screenshots, and the Trinity engine boosts performance for a smooth experience. Together, these features make the OPPO F25 Pro 5G not just a tool for communication, but a powerhouse for productivity.

Performance: Power and Efficiency Redefined

Battery life is another area where the F25 Pro 5G excels. It's equipped with a huge 5,000mAh battery, supported by segment-leading 67W SuperVOOC TM fast charging. This combination not only ensures your phone lasts all day on a single charge but also gets back to full power quickly, keeping you connected and productive. The F25 Pro 5G comes with a special Battery Health Engine technology that keeps the battery working well, even if you use it every day for four years. Plus, with its 67W SuperVOOC TM charging, your phone charges up to 30% in just 10 minutes and fully charges in only 48 minutes.

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G marks a significant leap in smartphone performance, powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 chipset. This chipset delivers high performance without draining the battery too quickly.

Memory and storage are no worries in the F25 Pro 5G. With 8GB of RAM and the option to add up to 8GB of Dynamic RAM, this device ensures smooth performance and responsive apps, even under heavy usage. The phone comes in two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, and the space is even expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. This means you'll have plenty of room for apps, photos, and videos.

The F25 Pro 5G's Ultra Volume Mode boosts sound up to 300%, turning your phone into a portable speaker! This smartphone also comes with OPPO's 48-Month Fluency Protection, a commitment which ensures that your device remains as fluid and responsive as the day you bought it, even after four years of usage.

OPPO's network optimisation is top-notch, with its proprietary LinkBoost technology that ensures up to 100% faster transmission power and a 58.5% stronger reception. This means more reliable internet connections, faster download speeds, and smoother streaming, even in areas with weak signals like lift, basement and underground parking areas.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G is a groundbreaking device

As the dust settles following the much-anticipated launch of the OPPO F25 Pro 5G, it's clear that this smartphone is a game-changer in the mid-range segment. Beyond its appealing price tag under Rs. 25,000, the F25 Pro 5G sets new benchmarks for what consumers can expect regarding video quality, design, creative photography, and lasting durability. With its range of segment-leading features like 4K Ultra Clear Video recording, the slimmest IP65-rated body for superior durability, AI Smart Image Matting, and the efficient 67W SUPERVOOC TM charging tech paired with a 5000mAh battery, the OPPO F25 Pro 5G meets the current demands of a smartphone user. The OPPO F25 Pro 5G sets a new standard for smartphones, showing you can get great quality without spending a lot.

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G is priced at INR 23,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and INR 25,999 for 8GB+256 variant. The device will go on sale starting 5th March and be available across Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO e-store and other mainline retail outlets. The phone comes with various exciting offers mentioned below.

