Technology News
English Edition

Who is John Ternus? Why He's the Top Pick to Succeed Tim Cook

John Ternus is the Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 November 2025 12:29 IST
Who is John Ternus? Why He's the Top Pick to Succeed Tim Cook

Photo Credit: Apple

John Ternus’ experience and influence are said to be why he’s a favourite for the CEO’s seat

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tim Cook is said to be departing due to his age
  • Apple reportedly wants to replace its CEO internally
  • John Ternus joined Apple in 2001
Advertisement

Ever since reports of Apple CEO Tim Cook's plans to step down from his position have surfaced, speculations about the next contender have intensified. Even when Cook or the Cupertino-based tech giant has not announced anything publicly, it is said that Apple's head of the company could step down in 2026 due to age-related reasons. The person who is most likely to replace him as the next CEO is said to be John Ternus, the company's current Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.

Who Is John Ternus?

Multiple reports have claimed that the next in line to become the CEO of Apple is the 50-year-old Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus. According to the reports, the tech giant's preference is to elevate an existing employee to the CEO position, instead of bringing someone new who might not align with Apple's company culture and values.

Apart from spending four years in Virtual Inc., Ternus has spent the rest of his career at Apple. With a tenure of 24 years and at the age of 50, the executive holds a unique position in the company's leadership. It is said that all the other executives are either younger with less experience in leading departments, or are much older, making them unsuitable as a long-term replacement.

As per Apple, Tetanus joined the company's Product Design team in 2001 and was elevated to the current role in 2013. He has overseen the hardware engineering of all of the company's products in the last decade, including the iPhone, iPad, and AirPods. He is also said to be a key leader in the tech giant's ongoing transition of the Mac to Apple silicon.

Cook's reason for departure is also said to be age-related. He turned 65 last year, which is said to be an unofficial age of retirement in the US. He was elevated to the position in August 2011 at the age of 50, similar to the age Ternus is currently.

Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Ternus is also well-regarded among Apple loyalists and is trusted by Cook. The journalist also claimed, “The executive has emerged as a key decision-maker on product road maps, features and strategies, extending his influence beyond the traditional scope of a hardware engineering chief.”

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: John Ternus, Apple, Tim Cook, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Debut This Month With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
Who is John Ternus? Why He's the Top Pick to Succeed Tim Cook
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro First Impressions
  2. Poco F8 Series Will Be Launched Globally on This Date
  3. Redmi 15C 5G Chipset Details Leaked, Could Launch in India at This Price
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  5. Why Elon Musk, Google and Amazon Want to Make Space AI's Next Frontier
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Begins in US Ahead of Imminent Launch
  7. Here's When the Nothing Phone 3a Lite Will Launch in India
  8. Here's When Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models and Foldable Phone Might Launch
  9. Indian Enterprises Increasingly Adopting AI for Internal Workflows: EY
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Hints at New Design, Head Gestures Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie To Stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video This December
  2. AI in Space: Why Elon Musk, Google, and Amazon Want to Make It the Next Frontier?
  3. Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Action Drama Online?
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Commences in the US Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
  5. Steak ‘n Shake Expands to El Salvador as Bitcoin Strategy Gains Momentum
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Hints at Refreshed Design, Head Gestures Feature
  7. Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Here’s How Much it Might Cost
  8. India Begins AI Adoption: 47 Percent of Enterprises Use AI for Multiple Use Cases, Says EY
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Draws Flak Over Alleged GenAI Use as Steam Player Count Underwhelms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »