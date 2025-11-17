Ever since reports of Apple CEO Tim Cook's plans to step down from his position have surfaced, speculations about the next contender have intensified. Even when Cook or the Cupertino-based tech giant has not announced anything publicly, it is said that Apple's head of the company could step down in 2026 due to age-related reasons. The person who is most likely to replace him as the next CEO is said to be John Ternus, the company's current Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.

Who Is John Ternus?

Multiple reports have claimed that the next in line to become the CEO of Apple is the 50-year-old Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus. According to the reports, the tech giant's preference is to elevate an existing employee to the CEO position, instead of bringing someone new who might not align with Apple's company culture and values.

Apart from spending four years in Virtual Inc., Ternus has spent the rest of his career at Apple. With a tenure of 24 years and at the age of 50, the executive holds a unique position in the company's leadership. It is said that all the other executives are either younger with less experience in leading departments, or are much older, making them unsuitable as a long-term replacement.

As per Apple, Tetanus joined the company's Product Design team in 2001 and was elevated to the current role in 2013. He has overseen the hardware engineering of all of the company's products in the last decade, including the iPhone, iPad, and AirPods. He is also said to be a key leader in the tech giant's ongoing transition of the Mac to Apple silicon.

Cook's reason for departure is also said to be age-related. He turned 65 last year, which is said to be an unofficial age of retirement in the US. He was elevated to the position in August 2011 at the age of 50, similar to the age Ternus is currently.

Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Ternus is also well-regarded among Apple loyalists and is trusted by Cook. The journalist also claimed, “The executive has emerged as a key decision-maker on product road maps, features and strategies, extending his influence beyond the traditional scope of a hardware engineering chief.”