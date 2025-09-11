Technology News
iPhone Air Design Vision Explained by Apple CEO Tim Cook, Other Executives

Apple's iPhone Air is the company's thinnest smartphone to date, with a slim 5.6mm profile.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 13:27 IST
iPhone Air Design Vision Explained by Apple CEO Tim Cook, Other Executives

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone Air’s sleek design is expected to pave the way for the foldable iPhone

  • Apple executives highlighted iPhone Air’s thinness in ra ecent interview
  • Apple introduced a Cosmic Orange colour for the Pro models this year
  • iPhone Air has a 5.6mm thick build
iPhone Air, the company's thinnest smartphone to date, was launched at Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event on September 9. The new iPhone Air model has a slim 5.6mm profile and is equipped with Apple's A19 Pro SoC. It uses a 6.5-inch display with ProMotion technology. In a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook, along with the VP of Industrial Design Molly Anderson and Alan Dye, VP of Human Interface Design, discussed several details about the iPhone Air and its design.

Apple Executives Refuse to Confirm Foldable iPhone

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal (paywalled), Apple CEO Tim Cook and other executives disclosed their thoughts about the iPhone Air. Molly Anderson told the publication that the iPhone Air is exactly what it sounds like, a razor-thin phone.

“It's something that we dreamed about for a long time,” Anderson said, “to make just an incredibly, shockingly thin iPhone.”

Throughout the interview, Apple executives pointed to the thinness and lightness of the iPhone Air. They also emphasised the use of a polished titanium frame, while all the other models have a matte finish. Dye said the iPhone Air marks another step “towards that singular piece of glass that Steve Jobs talked about back in the day,” referring to Apple's long-standing design vision.

The executives reportedly acknowledged that Apple aims to present buyers with a “real dilemma” between choosing the Pro's powerful features or the Air's ultra-thin design.

Anderson reportedly highlighted the contrast between the iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, which she described as a "workhorse" tailored for photographers, filmmakers, and content creators. To visually emphasise that power and capability, Apple introduced a Cosmic Orange colour for the Pro models, alongside finishes like silver and dark blue.

During the conversation, Anderson and Dye both pointed out that they've observed younger iPhone users styling their phones as wearable accessories, often using straps and creative cases. At its latest launch event, the company launched a line of cases and cross-body straps alongside the iPhone Air and its other smartphones in the iPhone 17 lineup.

During the interview, the interviewer reportedly asked whether the iPhone Air might be Apple's first step toward launching a foldable iPhone. The report notes that Tim Cook remained tight-lipped about the launch of a foldable iPhone model, stating, “We're really good at keeping secrets.”

The iPhone Air with a 5.6mm thick build will go on sale starting next week with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,19,900. It ships with iOS 26 and has a 6.5-inch display with ProMotion. It features a 48-megapixel rear camera unit and an 18-megapixel front-facing camera. The new model has an A19 Pro chip under the hood.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
