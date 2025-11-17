Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Debut This Month With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Debut This Month With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

OnePlus Ace 6T is expected to launch in global markets as the OnePlus 15R.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 November 2025 12:17 IST
OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Debut This Month With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6T could carry a dual-rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6T could launch in India as OnePlus 15R
  • OnePlus Ace 6T might be priced lower than OnePlus Ace 6
  • The phone is now available for pre-order in China
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 6T is confirmed to launch in China this month. While the company has yet to reveal an exact launch date, the OnePlus Ace 6T is now also available to pre-order in the country. This comes soon after the Chinese tech firm confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will be launched in India and other global markets soon, which is now tipped to be a rebranded version of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T. The phone is said to be the first handset to be powered by an unreleased chip from Qualcomm, dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will launch the OnePlus Ace 6T in China this month. On top of this, the handset is now available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China online store.

While the company has yet to reveal any other details about the upcoming smartphone, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), on X, has leaked that the OnePlus Ace 6T will be unveiled globally, including in India, as the OnePlus 15R. Moreover, it is said to ship with a similarly designed rear camera module as the recently launched flagship OnePlus 15. However, it might feature a dual-rear camera setup, similar to the OnePlus Ace 6, which is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The leaker believes that the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus Ace 6T will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is yet to be unveiled by the chipmaker. Additionally, it might also sport a 165Hz refresh rate display, as seen on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6, while also offering “top-tier performance” and “long battery life”. Since the company has yet to confirm these specifications, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The OnePlus 15R was previously tipped to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6. Recently, the tech firm teased the OnePlus 15R debut while unveiling the OnePlus 15 for the Indian and other global markets. Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus Ace 6T could feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It is said to go on sale in Electric Purple, Flash Black, and Shadow Green colourways.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 6T, OnePlus Ace 6T launch, OnePlus Ace 6T specifications, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Ace 6, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bitcoin Hovers Near $95,000 as Bearish Sentiment Dominates Crypto Market
OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Debut This Month With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F8 Series Will Be Launched Globally on This Date
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  3. Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro First Impressions
  4. Redmi 15C 5G Chipset Details Leaked, Could Launch in India at This Price
  5. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Revealed; Will Sport This Snapdragon Chip
  6. Vivo X300 and Teleconverter Kit India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Raktabeej 2 Arrives on OTT Platforms This November: All You Need to Know
  8. Here's When the Nothing Phone 3a Lite Will Launch in India
  9. Why Elon Musk, Google and Amazon Want to Make Space AI's Next Frontier
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Hints at New Design, Head Gestures Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie To Stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video This December
  2. AI in Space: Why Elon Musk, Google, and Amazon Want to Make It the Next Frontier?
  3. Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Action Drama Online?
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Commences in the US Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
  5. Steak ‘n Shake Expands to El Salvador as Bitcoin Strategy Gains Momentum
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Hints at Refreshed Design, Head Gestures Feature
  7. Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Here’s How Much it Might Cost
  8. India Begins AI Adoption: 47 Percent of Enterprises Use AI for Multiple Use Cases, Says EY
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Draws Flak Over Alleged GenAI Use as Steam Player Count Underwhelms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »