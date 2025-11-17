OnePlus Ace 6T is confirmed to launch in China this month. While the company has yet to reveal an exact launch date, the OnePlus Ace 6T is now also available to pre-order in the country. This comes soon after the Chinese tech firm confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will be launched in India and other global markets soon, which is now tipped to be a rebranded version of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T. The phone is said to be the first handset to be powered by an unreleased chip from Qualcomm, dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will launch the OnePlus Ace 6T in China this month. On top of this, the handset is now available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China online store.

While the company has yet to reveal any other details about the upcoming smartphone, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), on X, has leaked that the OnePlus Ace 6T will be unveiled globally, including in India, as the OnePlus 15R. Moreover, it is said to ship with a similarly designed rear camera module as the recently launched flagship OnePlus 15. However, it might feature a dual-rear camera setup, similar to the OnePlus Ace 6, which is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The leaker believes that the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus Ace 6T will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is yet to be unveiled by the chipmaker. Additionally, it might also sport a 165Hz refresh rate display, as seen on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6, while also offering “top-tier performance” and “long battery life”. Since the company has yet to confirm these specifications, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The OnePlus 15R was previously tipped to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6. Recently, the tech firm teased the OnePlus 15R debut while unveiling the OnePlus 15 for the Indian and other global markets. Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus Ace 6T could feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It is said to go on sale in Electric Purple, Flash Black, and Shadow Green colourways.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.