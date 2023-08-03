Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is currently live for Prime members in India. The yearly sale brings discounts on various products across different categories and will see new product launches. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will open for all buyers from Friday, August 4 and will continue until August 8. The e-commerce website has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards. Amazon Prime members get Prime-exclusive deals during this festive season sales.

Amazon Prime is a paid membership plan that offers users multiple benefits at a fixed price. Prime members can get free delivery on eligible products along with two-hour express delivery on select pin codes in the country. They can also access early deals and offers during sales, but Amazon is also providing unlimited free access to Prime Video and Prime Music platforms for the subscribers.

Amazon Prime membership plans in India

The company is currently charging Rs. 1,499 annually for Prime membership, Rs. 599 for three months, and Rs. 299 per month in India. Amazon Prime Lite subscription is an affordable alternative to the annual Prime subscription. The Lite plan costs Rs. 999 for one year. It also provides free delivery, early access to Prime sales, and access to Amazon Prime Video.

Shoppers aged between 18 and 24 years can avail of Amazon Prime Youth offers to get a cashback of Rs. 150 and Rs. 750 on Amazon Prime monthly and annual subscription plans, respectively.

Sign up for a free trial

Amazon is currently not providing a free trial for its Prime subscription. Still, users can sign up for a 30-day free trial to the video streaming service Amazon Prime Video and they would be eligible for all Prime benefits across Amazon's site and apps for 30 days. This can be accessed only by new users. Users have to cancel the trial before it runs out.

Some mobile service providers are offering free or discounted access to Amazon Prime on their select tariff plans. Besides Airtel, Jio, and Vi, broadband service providers in India have also listed multiple recharge plans and combo deals with free Amazon Prime subscriptions to their customers.

