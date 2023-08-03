Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Begins: Here's How to Get Prime Membership

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is currently open for Prime members in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 August 2023 14:07 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Begins: Here's How to Get Prime Membership

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is charging Rs. 1,499 per year for Prime membership

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is currently live for Prime users
  • Amazon is currently not providing a free trial for its Prime subscription
  • The sale will end on August 8

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is currently live for Prime members in India. The yearly sale brings discounts on various products across different categories and will see new product launches. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will open for all buyers from Friday, August 4 and will continue until August 8. The e-commerce website has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards. Amazon Prime members get Prime-exclusive deals during this festive season sales.

Amazon Prime is a paid membership plan that offers users multiple benefits at a fixed price. Prime members can get free delivery on eligible products along with two-hour express delivery on select pin codes in the country. They can also access early deals and offers during sales, but Amazon is also providing unlimited free access to Prime Video and Prime Music platforms for the subscribers.

Amazon Prime membership plans in India

The company is currently charging Rs. 1,499 annually for Prime membership, Rs. 599 for three months, and Rs. 299 per month in India. Amazon Prime Lite subscription is an affordable alternative to the annual Prime subscription. The Lite plan costs Rs. 999 for one year. It also provides free delivery, early access to Prime sales, and access to Amazon Prime Video.

Shoppers aged between 18 and 24 years can avail of Amazon Prime Youth offers to get a cashback of Rs. 150 and Rs. 750 on Amazon Prime monthly and annual subscription plans, respectively.

Sign up for a free trial

Amazon is currently not providing a free trial for its Prime subscription. Still, users can sign up for a 30-day free trial to the video streaming service Amazon Prime Video and they would be eligible for all Prime benefits across Amazon's site and apps for 30 days. This can be accessed only by new users. Users have to cancel the trial before it runs out.

Some mobile service providers are offering free or discounted access to Amazon Prime on their select tariff plans. Besides Airtel, Jio, and Vi, broadband service providers in India have also listed multiple recharge plans and combo deals with free Amazon Prime subscriptions to their customers.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Great Freedom Festival 2023, Sale Offers, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Plans
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Government Restricts Laptop, Tablet and PC Imports With Immediate Effect in Bid to Push Local Manufacturing
Karnataka Government Signs MoU With IBC to Set Up Rs. 8,000 Crore Recyclable Lithium-Ion Battery Plant

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Begins: Here's How to Get Prime Membership
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  2. Why the Government Has Restricted Imports of Laptops, Tablets and PCs
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Begins for Prime Subscribers: Top Deals
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Biggest Offers and Discounts
  5. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G AnTuTu Score Leaked Online, Might Run on This New Chipset
  6. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Spotted Online With 24GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  7. These Redmi, OnePlus Phones Will Go on Sale During Amazon's Upcoming Sale
  8. Xiaomi TV X With 4K Ultra HD Display Launched in India at This Price
  9. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  10. Here’s When the Poco M6 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Karnataka Government Signs MoU With IBC to Set Up Rs. 8,000 Crore Recyclable Lithium-Ion Battery Plant
  2. Government Restricts Laptop, Tablet and PC Imports With Immediate Effect in Bid to Push Local Manufacturing
  3. X Now Allows Users to Hide Their Blue Check Marks After Paying Monthly $8 Subscription Fee: How It Work
  4. Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine With Wet Spill Cleaning, More Powerful Laser Goes on Sale in India: Details
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro With Dimensity 8050 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Teams Used by Russia-Linked Hackers to Target Firms With Phishing Campaign, Microsoft Says
  7. China Announces Two-Hour Daily Limit on Children's Phone Screen Time, Tech Shares Tumble
  8. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's AnTuTu Benchmark Score Hints at Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 24GB RAM
  9. Tesla in India: How the Automaker Could Enter World's Third-Largest Market With No Threat From Chinese Rivals
  10. Qualcomm Predicts Q4 Sales Below Market Estimates Due to Macroeconomic Headwinds, Weaker Global Handset Units
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.