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Nike Alphafly 4 Launched With New ZoomX LT Foam, Carbon-Fibre Plate and Air Zoom Units

The Alphafly 4 is aimed at marathon runners, from elite athletes to recreational runners.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 September 2026 09:51 IST
Nike Alphafly 4 Launched With New ZoomX LT Foam, Carbon-Fibre Plate and Air Zoom Units

Photo Credit: Nike

Nike claims to have rebuilt the Alphafly 4 as a complete racing system

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Highlights
  • Broader availability for the Alphafly 4 begins on October 29
  • It delivers 10 percent more energy return than its predecessor
  • It features a carbon-fibre Flyplate and dual forefoot Air Zoom units
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Nike on Thursday announced the Alphafly 4 as its latest marathon racing shoe. As per the company, the newest addition to the Alphafly lineup focuses on improving energy return, weight, and efficiency over long distances. It features a new Atomknit upper, ZoomX LT foam, updated Air Zoom units, a carbon-fibre Flyplate and a Fast Shot outsole. Nike says the Alphafly 4 is designed for marathon runners, including elite athletes and everyday runners, delivering 10 percent more energy return than its predecessor.

Nike Alphafly 4 Price, Availability

The price of the Nike Alphafly 4 is set at $280 (roughly Rs. 26,800). It will be offered in the Sea Glass, Laser Crimson, Phantom, and Burgundy Ash colour options. The shoe will be available through an early, limited release on September 17 via Nike's website. Broader availability is expected to begin on October 29 through Nike's website and select retail locations.

The company has yet to reveal its India-specific pricing or availability details.

Nike Alphafly 4 Features

Nike claims to have rebuilt the Alphafly 4 as a complete racing system, where each component works together to help runners maintain speed and efficiency as fatigue sets in during a marathon. Among the new additions is an Atomknit upper that is said to offer a more precise fit. It also gets zoned midfoot cables, an integrated heel unit, and a moulded sock liner for added foot security.

The biggest change, meanwhile, is the new ZoomX LT foam. Nike says the foam is up to 17 percent lighter than standard ZoomX and delivers 8 percent more energy return. It is layered with ZoomX above and below the carbon-fibre Flyplate to provide cushioning, bounce and a smoother transition through each stride.

The carbon-fibre Flyplate retains the Alphafly's propulsive scoop and is designed to balance stability with forward propulsion. As per Nike, it works with the surrounding foam to create what it describes as a smooth rolling sensation. On the other hand, the dual forefoot Air Zoom units provide additional responsiveness.

The shoe uses a Fast Shot outsole for traction and grip. Nike says these changes make the Alphafly 4 the lightest and most responsive Alphafly yet. It is also claimed to offer 10 percent more energy return than the previous generation.

The development of the shoe is claimed to have involved feedback from athletes across multiple Alphafly generations, along with learnings from Nike's Project Dreamweaver, women's trials, and testing involving distance runners with different abilities and running intensities.

The Alphafly 4 is aimed at marathon runners, from elite athletes to recreational runners.

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Further reading: Nike Alphafly 4, Nike Alphafly 4 Price, Nike Alphafly 4 Features, Nike
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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