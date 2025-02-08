Technology News
1.4 Million-Year-Old Jaw Identified as New Paranthropus Species in South Africa

A newly classified Paranthropus species, P. capensis, has been identified from a 1.4 million-year-old jawbone.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 February 2025 14:01 IST
1.4 Million-Year-Old Jaw Identified as New Paranthropus Species in South Africa

Photo Credit: Lazarus Kgasi

Fossilized jawbone in South Africa identified as a new human relative.

Highlights
  • 1.4 million-year-old jawbone classified as Paranthropus capensis
  • Discovery suggests multiple Paranthropus species coexisted
  • Findings reshape understanding of early human evolution
A fossilised jawbone discovered in South Africa has been classified as belonging to a previously unidentified human relative. The specimen, estimated to be 1.4 million years old, has been attributed to the genus Paranthropus, known for its distinctive dental structure. Unlike its robust counterparts, the newly identified species exhibits a smaller jaw and teeth, suggesting dietary differences. The findings indicate that multiple hominin species coexisted in southern Africa during that period, adding to the complexity of early human evolution.

Findings from the Research

According to a study published in the Journal of Human Evolution, the fossil jaw, catalogued as SK 15, was unearthed in 1949 at Swartkrans, a well-known paleoanthropological site in South Africa. Originally classified as Telanthropus capensis and later reassigned to Homo ergaster, recent analysis has challenged this classification. Clément Zanolli, a paleoanthropologist at the University of Bordeaux, told Live Science that advanced X-ray imaging was used to create virtual 3D models of the specimen. Internal and external dental structures were examined, revealing that SK 15 does not align with Homo species. The molars were found to be longer and more rectangular than those typically seen in Homo, with the jaw notably thicker than expected. These characteristics led researchers to identify it as a distinct species within the Paranthropus genus, named Paranthropus capensis.

Implications of the Discovery

As per the findings, Paranthropus capensis existed alongside Paranthropus robustus around 1.4 million years ago. Variations in jaw and tooth structure suggest different dietary habits, with P. robustus likely relying on a highly specialised diet due to its large molars, while P. capensis may have consumed a broader range of food sources.

Zanolli noted that the fossil record in Africa remains incomplete, leaving open the question of whether P. capensis persisted beyond its currently known timeframe. The possibility of additional unidentified species in the hominin lineage has been highlighted, underlining the need for further excavation and study in the region.

 

Comments

Paranthropus capensis, human evolution, early hominins, fossil discovery, South Africa, paleoanthropology
1.4 Million-Year-Old Jaw Identified as New Paranthropus Species in South Africa
