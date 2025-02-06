Technology News
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Get 5,100mAh Battery, Wireless Charging

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is expected to carry a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 15:00 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Get 5,100mAh Battery, Wireless Charging

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Flip (pictured) was launched in July 2024

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is expected to get a 50-megapixel main sensor
  • The handset may carry a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter as well
  • The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will likel support NFC connectivity
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 has been the subject of numerous rumours recently. Several key features of the alleged clamshell foldable smartphone have surfaced online. A new leak now hints at its potential launch timeline while also revealing expected specifications, including details about its battery and charging capabilities. The phone is expected to succeed the Xiaomi Mix Flip, which was launched in China in July 2024, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Features, Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will likely house a dual-cell 5,100mAh battery, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The tipster added that the handset will support 50W wireless charging. The smartphone is tipped to meet the IPX8 rating for water resistance. 

Xiaomi is expected to improve the crease of the Mix Flip 2 over that of the first-generation foldable. The design of the purported handset will likely remain the same apart from the shape of the outer screen. The company may also include certain customisation options aimed at women, the tipster added.

In the comments section of the post, the tipster in response to another Weibo user, suggested that the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is expected to be unveiled in China in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, that is between April and June. A few other users commented that the launch will take place in May. The tipster, however, did not suggest a timeline more specific than Q2 2025.

Previous leaks by the same tipster suggested that the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The handset could sport a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED inner display with a 1.5K resolution. For optics, it could get a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch primary sensor and a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide shooter. The phone is expected to support NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 launch timeline, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 features, Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
