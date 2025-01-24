Technology News
1.95-Million-Year-Old Evidence of Hominin Activity Discovered in Romania

Fossils found in Romania’s Grăunceanu site offer proof of hominin activity 1.95 million years ago.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2025 22:00 IST
Photo Credit: Nature Communications (2025)

Highlights
  • Romania’s Grăunceanu site dates hominin activity to 1.95 million years
  • Evidence includes butchered animal remains and defleshing marks
  • Findings push back the timeline for human migration into Europe
Evidence of hominin activity has been discovered in Romania, dating back approximately 1.95 million years, significantly altering the timeline of human presence in Europe. Fossil remains, found at the Grăunceanu site in the Olteț River Valley, have provided the earliest known proof of hominin activity in the region. This discovery indicates that early humans reached Europe around half a million years earlier than previously believed. The findings suggest early hominins adapted to temperate and seasonal environments long before earlier evidence suggested.

Findings from Grăunceanu Fossil Site

According to a study published in Nature Communications, faunal remains from Grăunceanu, part of the Tetoiu Formation, were analysed, showing cut marks consistent with hominin butchery techniques. The research team, led by the Department of Sociology & Anthropology at Ohio University, examined over 4,500 specimens for modifications, including anthropogenic marks. Of these, 20 bones displayed surface marks, with seven being identified as cut-marked with high confidence. These marks were found on animal tibiae and mandibles, demonstrating defleshing practices.

Dating Techniques and Environmental Insights

As reported by phys.org, high-precision laser ablation U-Pb dating was used on dentine samples from the site, providing minimum fossil ages ranging from 2.01 to 1.87 million years, with an average age of 1.95 million years. These findings align with biochronological estimates, establishing Grăunceanu as Europe's oldest evidence of hominin activity. Isotope analysis of a horse molar suggested a temperate woodland-grassland environment with heavy seasonal rainfall, and faunal remains indicated mild winters, which would have supported hominin habitation during interglacial periods.

Implications for Hominin Migration

The evidence from Grăunceanu challenges previous theories that hominins first established themselves in Georgia, as seen at the Dmanisi site. This discovery implies that early humans dispersed across a broader range of environments earlier than previously understood, demonstrating significant ecological adaptability. The presence of warm-adapted species, such as pangolins and ostriches, further highlights the favourable conditions that may have facilitated this migration.

 

Further reading: Hominin Activity, Romania, Grăunceanu, Early Humans, Fossil Discoveries, Human Migration, Prehistoric Europe, Anthropology, Nature Communications, Ohio University, Dmanisi, Human Evolution
