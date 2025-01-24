1.95-Million-Year-Old Evidence of Hominin Activity Discovered in Romania

Photo Credit: Nature Communications (2025)
Evidence of hominin activity has been discovered in Romania, dating back approximately 1.95 million years, significantly altering the timeline of human presence in Europe. Fossil remains, found at the Grăunceanu site in the Olteț River Valley, have provided the earliest known proof of hominin activity in the region. This discovery indicates that early humans reached Europe around half a million years earlier than previously believed. The findings suggest early hominins adapted to temperate and seasonal environments long before earlier evidence suggested.
According to a study published in Nature Communications, faunal remains from Grăunceanu, part of the Tetoiu Formation, were analysed, showing cut marks consistent with hominin butchery techniques. The research team, led by the Department of Sociology & Anthropology at Ohio University, examined over 4,500 specimens for modifications, including anthropogenic marks. Of these, 20 bones displayed surface marks, with seven being identified as cut-marked with high confidence. These marks were found on animal tibiae and mandibles, demonstrating defleshing practices.
As reported by phys.org, high-precision laser ablation U-Pb dating was used on dentine samples from the site, providing minimum fossil ages ranging from 2.01 to 1.87 million years, with an average age of 1.95 million years. These findings align with biochronological estimates, establishing Grăunceanu as Europe's oldest evidence of hominin activity. Isotope analysis of a horse molar suggested a temperate woodland-grassland environment with heavy seasonal rainfall, and faunal remains indicated mild winters, which would have supported hominin habitation during interglacial periods.
The evidence from Grăunceanu challenges previous theories that hominins first established themselves in Georgia, as seen at the Dmanisi site. This discovery implies that early humans dispersed across a broader range of environments earlier than previously understood, demonstrating significant ecological adaptability. The presence of warm-adapted species, such as pangolins and ostriches, further highlights the favourable conditions that may have facilitated this migration.
