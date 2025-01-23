Tecno Camon 40 series is expected to be unveiled later this year as a successor to the Tecno Camon 30 lineup of smartphones, which was introduced initially at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February 2024. The purported series will likely include 4G and 5G versions of the base, Pro and Premier variants. Details about the lineup have started surfacing online. Now the rumoured Tecno Camon 40 4G and the Camon 40 Premier models were reportedly spotted on NBTC and FCC websites, respectively.

Tecno Camon 40 Series Appears on Certification Sites

According to a MySmartPrice report, an upcoming Tecno smartphone with the model number CM8 was spotted on the FCC certification site. An earlier IMEI listing suggested that the phone will come with the moniker Tecno Camon 40 Premier. The handset is expected to support 5G NR and 4G LTE network connectivity alongside support for Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC.

Renders of the purported Tecno Camon 40 Premier seen on the listing suggest that the phone will have a circular rear camera module. It appears to include three sensors, including a telephoto shooter alongside a pill-shaped LED flash unit placed outside the camera island. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right side, while an additional button, expected to be an Action button or alert slider is placed on the left edge.

The Tecno Camon 40 Premier is expected to be available in a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will likely have support for a U700TSA adaptor, which supports 70W wired fast charging. The handset is said to measure 164 x 74 x 8mm in size.

Another Tecno handset said to be the Tecno Camon 4G, appeared on Thailand's NBTC certification database with the model number CM6, according to the report. An earlier FCC listing of the phone suggested it may support 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA and 4G LTE connectivity. It will likely get a vertically stacked rear camera unit, a 5,100mAh-rated battery with 45W wired fast charging support and an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Previously, a handset said to be the Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G was spotted on Geekbench. It is expected to carry the model number CM7 and could possibly have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. It may run on Android 15-based HiOS 15 out-of-the-box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.