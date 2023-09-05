Technology News
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Aditya L1 Successfully Completes Second Earth Bound Manoeuvre, Third One Scheduled for September 10: ISRO

Aditya L1 Successfully Completes Second Earth-Bound Manoeuvre, Third One Scheduled for September 10: ISRO

The spacecraft will undergo two more earth-bound orbital manoeuvres before being placed in the transfer orbit towards the Lagrange point L1.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 September 2023 10:43 IST
Aditya L1 Successfully Completes Second Earth-Bound Manoeuvre, Third One Scheduled for September 10: ISRO

Photo Credit: X/ISRO

The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information

Highlights
  • There are five Lagrangian points between the Earth and the Sun
  • These points in space can be used by spacecraft to remain parked
  • Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun

Aditya L1, the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun underwent the second earth-bound manoeuvre successfully, during the early hours on Tuesday, ISRO said. ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) carried out the operation.

"The second Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km," ISRO said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The next manoeuvre (EBN#3) is scheduled for September 10, 2023, around 02:30 Hrs. IST, it said.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the first Sun-earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from Earth.

The first earth-bound manoeuvre was successfully performed on September 3.

The spacecraft will undergo two more earth-bound orbital manoeuvres before being placed in the transfer orbit towards the Lagrange point L1. Aditya-L1 is expected to arrive at the intended orbit at the L1 point after about 127 days.

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) on September 2 had successfully launched the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

After a flight duration of 63 minutes and 20 seconds, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft was successfully injected into an elliptical orbit of 235x19500 km around the Earth.

According to ISRO, a satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation /eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real time.

Aditya-L1 carries seven scientific payloads indigenously developed by ISRO and national research laboratories including the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, and Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune.

The payloads are to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors.

Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, and propagation of particles and fields.

According to scientists, there are five Lagrangian points (or parking areas) between the Earth and the Sun where a small object tends to stay if put there. The Lagrange Points are named after Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange for his prize-winning paper -- "Essai sur le Problème des Trois Corps, 1772." These points in space can be used by spacecraft to remain there with reduced fuel consumption.

At a Lagrange point, the gravitational pull of the two large bodies (the Sun and the Earth) equals the necessary centripetal force required for a small object to move with them. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aditya L1, ISRO, Aditya L1 earth-bound manoeuvre, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Solar Mission, India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Nvidia CEO, Discuss India’s AI Potential

Related Stories

Aditya L1 Successfully Completes Second Earth-Bound Manoeuvre, Third One Scheduled for September 10: ISRO
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro's Hardware Upgrades Might Come Alongside a Price Hike
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G to Get a New Colour Option in India Soon
  3. iPhone 15 Series to Go On Sale in India Same Time as Global Debut: Report
  4. Xiaomi X Series (2023) 65-inch Ultra-HD Smart TV (L65M8-A2IN) Review
  5. OnePlus Open Outperforms Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Durability Test: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get This New Camera Sensor
  7. Google Photos to Get Support for Ultra HDR Image Format: Report
  8. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Console Debuts With 8.8-Inch QHD+ Display: Details
  9. Oppo Find N3 Flip With Triple Rear Cameras Launched at This Price
  10. Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Wave Elevate Smartwatch With Apple Watch Ultra Design Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Meta Teams With LG On a Mixed Reality Headset to Take on Apple's Vision Pro: Report
  3. Arcane Season 2 Will Reportedly Debut in Winter 2024
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Gains as Volatility Overshadows Profit Windows
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G New Colour Option Teased to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  6. AI-Generated Avatar to Welcome World Leaders at G20 Summit 'Mother of Democracy' Exhibition
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Models to See Major Price Hike Due to Titanium Chassis, Periscope Camera: Report
  8. Starfield Peaks at Over 248,000 Concurrent Players on Steam During Early Access Period
  9. Aditya L1 Successfully Completes Second Earth-Bound Manoeuvre, Third One Scheduled for September 10: ISRO
  10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Nvidia CEO, Discuss India’s AI Potential
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.