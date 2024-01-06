Technology News

ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Reaches Destination Within Four-Month Timeframe

Aditya-L1 will undertake a comprehensive study of the Sun, the solar corona, and its influence on space weather.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 January 2024 19:46 IST
ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Reaches Destination Within Four-Month Timeframe

Photo Credit: ANI

ISRO's Aditya-L1 solar mission was launched in September 2023

Highlights
  • Aditya-L1 was launched from Sriharikota in September last year
  • The spacecraft has now reached the Lagrange Point 1 (L1)
  • Aditya-L1 is designed to study the Sun and the solar corona
Advertisement

The Indian Space Research Organisation's inaugural solar mission, Aditya-L1, has reached its destination within the anticipated four-month timeframe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Launched on September 2 last year, the spacecraft positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, from where it will undertake a comprehensive study of the Sun, focusing on the solar corona and its influence on space weather.

"India creates yet another landmark. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions," Modi said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The satellite covered approximately 1.5 million km (930,000mi) over the span of four months, just a fraction of the Earth-Sun distance of 150 million km.

The Lagrange Point, where the satellite is stationed, benefits from gravitational forces that allow objects to remain relatively stationary, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

Equipped with seven payloads, Aditya-L1 is slated to conduct remote sensing of the Sun and in-situ observations for an estimated five years.

Named after the Hindi word for the Sun, this mission follows ISRO's recent achievement of being the first country to successfully land on the Moon's south pole, surpassing Russia's failed Luna-25 with the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Chandrayaan-3 landed on the unexplored south pole of the Moon in August last year.

Scientists involved in the project aim to gain insights into the impact of solar radiation on the increasing number of satellites in orbit, with a particular focus on phenomena affecting ventures like Elon Musk's Starlink communications network.

“We definitely need to know more about the Sun, as it controls the space weather," said Manish Purohit, a former ISRO scientist.

The low earth orbit is going to get "super" crowded over the coming years, said Purohit.

"Satellites are going to become the main stay of all tech on Earth with Quantum implemented, with internet connectivity, disaster warning system, resource utilisation and many more applications," said Purohit.

Stationing a spacecraft at L1 acts as an early warning system, with roughly one hour advantage, for an upcoming storm from the Sun, he said.

The mission to study the Sun is among a slate of projects ISRO has lined up through the year, key among them its first human space mission and a low-Earth orbit observatory system jointly developed by NASA and ISRO, called NISAR.

NISAR will map the entire planet once every 12 days, providing data for understanding changes in ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, ground water and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and landslides.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Aditya L1, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, Space, Sun, India
Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Launch Teased by Top Executive, Could Debut as Affordable Curved Smartphone

Related Stories

ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Reaches Destination Within Four-Month Timeframe
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R to Be Available for Purchase via Amazon: See Colour Options
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra Might Debut at These Prices
  3. Redmi Note 13 5G Series With 6.67-inch AMOLED Screens Launched in India
  4. Moto G34 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
  5. Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Launch Teased, Could Debut Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series AI Camera Tricks Teased: See Here
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 Price Tipped; to Launch in India on This Date
  8. OnePlus Buds 3 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at This Price
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale With Deals on Mobiles, Laptops Announced
  10. Poco X6 Pro Confirmed to Launch With Xiaomi's New HyperOS
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Reaches Destination Within Four-Month Timeframe
  2. Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Launch Teased by Top Executive, Could Debut as Affordable Curved Smartphone
  3. OnePlus 12R to Be Available for Purchase via Amazon, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  4. ISRO Set to Place Aditya-L1 Spacecraft in Final Destination Orbit: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra Pricing Tipped Again Ahead of Debut
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 With Discounts on Mobiles, Laptops Announced
  7. Google Restricts Downloads of Airalo, Holafly in India for Not Complying With DoT Policy: Report
  8. Indian Police Force Trailer Drops: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi Play Fearless Cops
  9. Google Bard Advanced Tipped to Arrive as Paid Subscription, Might Be Linked to Google One
  10. Solana Co-Founder's Deepfake Video Surfaces Online, Crypto Users on Twitter Ask Big Tech to be Prompt
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »