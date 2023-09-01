Technology News

Amazon Board Sued by Shareholder Over Blue Origin Launch Contracts for Project Kuiper

Amazon's Project Kuiper is a planned network of over 3,000 satellites designed to beam broadband internet to remote regions.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 September 2023 22:05 IST
Amazon Board Sued by Shareholder Over Blue Origin Launch Contracts for Project Kuiper

Amazon's Project Kuiper will begin mass-producing the satellites later this year

Highlights
  • Amazon's Project Kuiper is a rival to Elon Musk's Starlink
  • The pension fund seeks unspecified damages and legal fees
  • Amazon has already paid to the three launch providers in the project

An Amazon shareholder has filed a lawsuit against founder Jeff Bezos and the Amazon board alleging directors failed to fully vet a decision to award launch contracts for the company's Project Kuiper satellite project to Blue Origin, Bezos's space company.

The lawsuit filed by Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund earlier this week claims that the Amazon board awarded contracts worth billions of dollars to Blue Origin and did not consider rival Elon Musk-owned SpaceX as an alternative launch provider despite its track record.

Amazon's Project Kuiper is a planned network of over 3,000 satellites designed to beam broadband internet to remote regions. That makes it a rival to Musk's Starlink.

Asked about the lawsuit, an Amazon spokesperson said in an email to Reuters: "The claims in this lawsuit are completely without merit, and we look forward to showing that through the legal process."

Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund, a multi-employer fund, said in its filing that the launch contracts were the second-largest capital expenditure in Amazon's history at the time. Amazon's largest acquisition is its $13.7 billion (nearly Rs. 1,13,320 crore) deal to buy Whole Foods in 2017. 

Amazon has already paid about $1.7 billion (nearly Rs. 14,050 crore) to the three launch providers in the project, including $585 million (nearly Rs. 4,850 crore) to Blue Origin directly, the lawsuit states, adding that the company has not yet launched a prototype of its Kuiper satellite into orbit.

Project Kuiper will begin mass-producing the satellites later this year and beta testing with commercial customers in 2024, Amazon said earlier this year. 

The 2024 deployment target would keep Amazon on track to fulfill a regulatory mandate by the FCC to launch half its entire Kuiper network of 3,236 satellites by 2026.

The pension fund seeks unspecified damages and legal fees, according to a lawsuit filed on August 28 in the Delaware Court of Chancery. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon board, Project Kuiper, SpaceX, Starlink, Elon Musk, Blue Origin
OnePlus Open Has Reportedly Performed Better Than Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Durability Test

Related Stories

Amazon Board Sued by Shareholder Over Blue Origin Launch Contracts for Project Kuiper
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Series Price Leaked: Here's How Much They Could Cost
  2. Moto G84 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. Here’s When OnePlus Will Roll Out Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update
  4. Sony Xperia 5 V With 52-Megapixel Exmor T Camera Unveiled: See Price
  5. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Records Natural Event on Moon's South Pole
  6. iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x With 6.64-Inch Display Launched: See Price Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get This New Camera Sensor
  8. Vivo Y36 and Vivo Y02t Get Price Drop in India: Check New Price
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Will Launch on This Date
  10. Sony Is Raising Annual PS Plus Subscription Prices Across All Tiers
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Meta May Have to Pay Over CAD 230 Million in Canada Under Online News Act
  2. Amazon Board Sued by Shareholder Over Blue Origin Launch Contracts for Project Kuiper
  3. OnePlus Open Has Reportedly Performed Better Than Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Durability Test
  4. OnePlus Confirms to Roll Out Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update This Month: All Details
  5. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console With 8.8-Inch QHD+ Display, AMD Ryzen Z1 Series Chipsets Launched
  6. Vivo Y36, Vivo Y02t Get Price Drop in India Months After Official Launch
  7. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Update Based on Wear OS 4 Rolling Out for Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature New 200-Megapixel Sensor: All Details
  9. Sony Xperia 5 V With 52-Megapixel Exmor T Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Price, Storage Options Leaked; Pixel 8 Pro May Get Night Sight for Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.