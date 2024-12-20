Technology News
Alien Plant Fossil Discovered Near Utah, Cannot Be Linked to Any Known Plant Family

A 47-million-year-old plant fossil in Utah defies classification, challenging scientists with its unique features.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 December 2024 19:00 IST
Alien Plant Fossil Discovered Near Utah, Cannot Be Linked to Any Known Plant Family

Photo Credit: Florida Museum/ Jeff Gage

An ancient plant fossil discovered near Rainbow, Utah, has defied classification.

  • Othniophyton elongatum fossil lacks links to known plant families
  • Ancient plant found in Utah challenges classification attempts
  • New fossil analysis reveals unprecedented plant features
Fossilised plant remains unearthed near the now-abandoned town of Rainbow, Utah, have defied classification. The plant, named Othniophyton elongatum, was initially discovered in 1969, but recent analysis has shown it is unrelated to any known plant families, living or extinct. The fossil, dating back around 47 million years, was preserved in the Green River Formation, a region noted for its well-preserved ancient flora and fauna.

The article was published in the journal Annals of Botany. As per reports, researchers, led by Steven Manchester, curator of palaeobotany at the Florida Museum of Natural History, examined a more complete specimen discovered in the University of California, Berkeley's palaeobotany collection. This specimen, featuring leaves, flowers and fruits, provided additional details that contradicted the earlier theory linking the plant to the ginseng family. He told Live Science that the detailed structures of the fruits and flowers show traits that have not been found in any modern or extinct plant family.

Unique Features of the Fossilised Plant

As per reports, the study revealed unique characteristics, including stamens that remained attached to the fruit even after fertilisation — a feature not observed in any other known species. Microscopy and artificial intelligence technology allowed researchers to identify micro-impressions of seeds and developing reproductive structures, adding further depth to the analysis.

Despite thorough comparisons, the researchers could not match the fossil to any of the over 400 families of flowering plants. Attempts to associate it with extinct plant groups also proved unsuccessful, as reported.

The Green River Formation's Role in Fossil Discoveries

The Green River Formation, known for its rich deposits of lake sediment and volcanic ash, has previously yielded other enigmatic fossils, such as Bonanzacarpum fruit and Palibinia leaves. These findings have led to the identification of extinct groups, yet Othniophyton elongatum continues to challenge classification efforts. According to sources, the findings highlight the complexity of ancient ecosystems and suggest that the fossil record still holds many untold stories of plant evolution.

 

Further reading: alien plant, fossil discovery, Utah fossils, plant classification, Green River Formation

Further reading: alien plant, fossil discovery, Utah fossils, plant classification, Green River Formation
Alien Plant Fossil Discovered Near Utah, Cannot Be Linked to Any Known Plant Family
