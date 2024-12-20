Technology News
Lava Blaze Duo 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: See Price, Launch Offers

Lava Blaze Duo 5G has a 1.58-inch secondary display placed at the back.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 15:29 IST


Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Duo 5G comes in Arctic White and Celestial Blue shades

  • Lava Blaze Duo 5G runs on Android 14, with an Android 15 upgrade promise
  • The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security
  • The Lava Blaze Duo 5G supports 33W wired fast charging
Lava Blaze Duo 5G was launched in India on December 16. The handset is equipped with a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED main display and a 1.58-inch AMOLED secondary screen. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone carries a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit, an IP64-rated, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is now available for purchase in the country.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Price in India, Launch Offers

Lava Blaze Duo 5G price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 17,999. Customers using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards at the time of purchase can avail Rs. 2,000 off, effectively getting the 6GB and 8GB variants at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. This bank offer is currently available in the country and will last till December 22.

Notably, the handset is listed on Amazon at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,499 for the 6GB and 8GB versions, respectively. The handset is offered in Arctic White and Celestial Blue colour options.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Features

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G comes with dual nano SIM support and runs on Android 14, with a promised upgrade to Android 15. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED primary screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 394ppi pixel density. The handset carries a 1.58-inch (228 x 460 pixels) AMOLED display with a 336ppi pixel density at the back, placed next to the dual rear camera unit.

Lava has used a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM in the Blaze Duo 5G. The 6GB variant supports virtual RAM expansion of up to an additional 6GB, while the 8GB option allows an additional 8GB of virtual RAM extension. The phone has support for 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage as well.

In the camera department, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G sports a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera houses a 16-megapixel sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.


