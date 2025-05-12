Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Reportedly Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra-Like ‘Squircle’ Design

Both watches may sport a circular display and a square dial — a design popularly known as a squircle.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2025 10:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Reportedly Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra-Like ‘Squircle’ Design

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra was launched last year with a new design

Highlights
  • Leaked animation files hint at new form factor of Galaxy Watch 8 series
  • The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic model may add a third Quick button
  • Samsung is reported to bring improved vibration patterns to Classic watch
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra debuted last year as the company's flagship new smartwatch sporting a radical new design. The company is now said to implement it across its next generation watch lineup. According to a report, a note in the animation files of the leaked One UI 8 Watch suggests that the purported Galaxy Watch 8 series may ditch the current circular shape and have a “squircle” design instead. Further, the Classic model is reported to get a new Quick button, bringing it to par with Samsung's top-end Watch Ultra.

Change in Design of Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series

Android Authority reports that the design change of the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series was discovered in the files which are part of the One UI 8 Watch build that was recently leaked. The unreleased firmware mentions two smartwatches with codenames “fresh8” and “wise8” which are speculated to reference the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, respectively.

samsung galaxy watch 8 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Photo Credit: AssembleDebug/ Android Authority

 

The accompanying graphics in the animation files reveals an appearance akin to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, with both watches sporting a circular display and a square dial — a design popularly known as a squircle.

While other aspects of the Galaxy Watch 8 are expected to remain unchanged, that may not be the case for the Classic model. As per the report, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic may get an additional button as part of a three-button setup. Further, it may also benefit from stronger vibrations, courtesy of extended vibration pattern support similar to the flagship Ultra smartwatch.

The standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is said to be offered in “small” and “large” sizes bearing the model numbers SM-L32 and SM-L33, respectively, although their exact dimensions remain unknown. Meanwhile, only a single SM-L50 variant of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could be spotted in the leaked One UI 8 Watch build.

This builds upon several features discovered in the leaked firmware build, including a battery protection feature, new charging animation, a Shortcuts app, support for Galaxy AI-powered Now Bar, and an Antioxidant Index feature.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright display
  • Dynamic watch faces
  • Rugged design
  • Several strap options
  • One UI works flawlessly
  • Reliable health tracking features
  • Bad
  • Goodbye rotating bezel
  • Shaky GPS
  • ECG and BP features locked to Samsung devices
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, One UI 8 Watch, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Reportedly Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra-Like ‘Squircle’ Design
