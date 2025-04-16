Technology News
English Edition

Ancient Amber Bear Figurine from Poland Linked to Stone Age Beliefs

Słupcio" — or "little guy from Słupsk" in Polish — is the name given to the amber bear in 2013

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 April 2025 12:45 IST
Ancient Amber Bear Figurine from Poland Linked to Stone Age Beliefs

Photo Credit: National Museum in Szczecin

Słupcio was taken during WWII and returned in 2009

Highlights
  • “Słupcio” was discovered in 1887 during peat digging near Słupsk, Poland
  • Likely used as a protective Stone Age amulet based on bear symbolism
  • On display in Szczecin, 220 km from its discovery site
Advertisement

A unique carved amber bear was found when workers were delving into the peat in 1887. It is believed that this was worn as a protective charm during the Stone Age, as bears were considered the most powerful and threatening animal of that period. This amber bear was named “Słupcio”, or a “little guy from Słupsk” in Polish. A Polish kindergartner named it after winning the contest of naming this artefact. Now, this carved bear is at the National Museum in Szczecin, placed around 220 kilometres from the original location where it was found.

Discovery of Gummy Bear

Mostly, people were hunters during this period, so their archaeological evidence is rare. However, in the Pomerania region on the southern shore of the Baltic Sea, Stone Age sites with artefacts have been found by archaeologists, such as tools, pottery and weapons, along with the amber-made objects that had washed ashore. After a study of 2023 conducted by archaeologists Daniel Groß and Peter Vang Petersen, where several amber bear statuettes were discovered from the Baltic Sea, it was concluded that the objects are likely to be from a period of Palaeolithic tradition, i.e. 50,000 to 12,000 years ago.

After World War II

During the end of World War II, Słupcio was taken out by Germans from Poland with other ancient artefacts. The amber bear was then placed in the Stralsund Museum until its return to Szczecin in 2009. In Germany, the experts studying it called it "Bernsteinbär" (amber bear) and claimed the carving to be from an ancient period. Since Slupcio was founded more than 100 years ago, there were still arguments when it was made.

Appearance and Use

This carved amber bear is now famous as a local symbol, and its copies are widespread as souvenirs. The statuette is 10.2 centimetres long and 4.2 centimetres tall, weighing 85 grams.
In the statuette's middle part at the trunk, a hole can be seen that goes all the way through the whole body, used by the ancient hunters to tie a strap across this gummy bear and carry it like a necklace or wrap around the waist or arm.

Ancient Times Perceptions

The amber bears may be further evidence of the Palaeolithic tradition of representing animals in cave paintings and portable objects, and they also show that people shifted their hunting from reindeer on the open tundra to elk and bear in the forest. Due to its properties of being translucent when polished and fragrant on burning, it was perceived as the material of magic, which transformed it into a Stone Age amulet.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Stone Age, Archaeology, ancient, statuette’s
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $83,300, Most Altcoins Register Dips  

Related Stories

Ancient Amber Bear Figurine from Poland Linked to Stone Age Beliefs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Debut in India: See Price, Availability
  2. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. OpenAI Could Soon Enter the Social Media Space to Take on Meta and X
  4. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Launch in 2026 as Samsung Solves Crease Issue
  6. Honor Power With a Massive 8,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
  8. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  9. Earth's Oceans May Turn Green Again Due to Climate Change
#Latest Stories
  1. Ancient Amber Bear Figurine from Poland Linked to Stone Age Beliefs
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $83,300, Most Altcoins Register Dips  
  3. SpaceX to Launch NASA’s Resupply Mission to the International Space Station This Month
  4. Samsung One UI 8 Leaked Build Suggests Early Design Changes; Now Brief May Come to Older Galaxy Phones
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone on Track to Launch in 2026, Samsung Display to Be Sole Supplier: Report
  6. OpenAI Reportedly Working on an AI-Powered Social Media Platform
  7. Honor Power With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 for iPhone With Changes to Mail App and AppleCare Page Rolls Out
  9. CMF Buds 2 Full Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch; to Offer Hybrid ANC, ChatGPT Support
  10. Solar Storm Possibility Rises After NOAA Predicts Double CME Strike on Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »