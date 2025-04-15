Technology News
English Edition

NASA Shares Planetary Defense Strategy to Protect Earth From Potential Asteroid Strikes

Asteroid 2024 YR4 sparked concern with a potential Earth impact in 2032, but new data lowers the risk.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 April 2025 18:07 IST
NASA Shares Planetary Defense Strategy to Protect Earth From Potential Asteroid Strikes

Photo Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben

CNEOS and NASA analyse the other potential objects near Earth and evaluate the risks

Highlights
  • Asteroid 2024 YR4 earlier showed a 3% threat to hit Earth
  • New observations reduce the impact of collision to below 1%
  • NASA and global scientists emphasise the importance of open data
Advertisement

The news of asteroids hitting the earth within seven years has not been proven to be zero. Asteroid 2024 YR4 was in the headlines due to its potential to hit the Earth on 22 December 2032, as reported by NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at its Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. The collision probability peaked at over three percent on February 18, which is the highest recorded for an object of this size. This ignited concerns regarding the damage it could cause if it hit the earth.

Observations and Behavior

A team of astronomers in NASA's Gemini South Observatory in Chile observed this asteroid at different wavelengths in February for around one and a half months after it was discovered. Asteroid 2024 YR4 swings in the way of Earth every 4 years. However, it will be too distant by next week to be visible by the ground telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope will observe it again later in this month or the next, NASA stated in a post.

The asteroid is nearly 60 metres wide and shaped like a flat disk with a rapid rotation rate of about once every 20 minutes. This finding is unexpected as most of the asteroids' shapes are like potatoes rather than flat discs, as stated by Bryce Bolin, the lead author of the study. It is more likely to originate in between the Mars and Jupiter asteroid belt, which is rich in silicates.

Assessment of Risk through Science Data

The collision probability of this asteroid is now down to under one percent, and 2024YR4 will no longer hit the Earth by 2032. However, there is a 3.8 percent probability that it could strike the Moon instead, which will not change the moon's orbit. This incident highlights the need for monitoring the asteroid populations to identify the potential dangers to Earth.

New data collected in the following days lowered the probability to well under 1%, and 2024 YR4 is no longer considered a potential Earth impactor. However, the event underscored the importance of surveying asteroid populations to reveal possible threats to Earth. Sharing scientific data widely allows scientists to determine the risk posed by the near-Earth asteroid population and increases the chances of identifying future asteroid impact hazards in NASA science data.

Scientists help track the asteroids through worldwide observations given to Minor Planet Cenetr. CNEOS and NASA analyze the other potential objects near Earth and evaluate the risks. The planetary defense community recognizes the need of making data products available to everyone, said James Gerbs Bauer, NASA's planetary Data System's principal investigator at the University of Maryland.

Role of Science Data in Future

NASA is working on a new space observatory, NEO Surveyor, the first spacecraft designed to assess the threats of asteroids well in advance. The mission launch date is expected to be in the fall of 2027, and the data received from it will be shared with everyone through NASA archives.

Bauer said that many of the NEOs that threaten the Earth need to be discovered. An asteroid impact might have a low likelihood at that point, but the repercussions could be high, and open science is observant. Thus, sharing the scientific data on a broader scale allows the scientists to define the threat by an NEO and enhance the possibility of discovering the future impact hazards of asteroids in the science data by NASA.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asteroid, NASA, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18
Should India Follow the US and Establish a Bitcoin Reserve? Polygon, Avail Co-Founders Talk to Gadgets 360

Related Stories

NASA Shares Planetary Defense Strategy to Protect Earth From Potential Asteroid Strikes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Built-In Stylus Launched in India at This Price
  2. Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Debut in India: See Price, Availability
  3. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  4. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  5. Airtel Partners With Blinkit for Quick Deliveries of SIM Cards in India
  6. Google Raises Minimum RAM, Memory Specifications for Android Phones
  7. Should India Follow the US and Establish a Bitcoin Reserve?
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
  9. Redmi A5 WithÂ 5,200mAh Battery Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Classroom Updated With Gemini-Powered Questionnaire and Quiz Generation Features
  2. Scientists Discover New Sub-Neptune Exoplanet Using Radial Velocity Detection Technique
  3. Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Hit by Amazon Web Services Outage
  4. NASA Shares Planetary Defense Strategy to Protect Earth From Potential Asteroid Strikes
  5. Google Photos Integration in Gemini’s Android App Reportedly Rolling Out to Users
  6. Urban HX30 Wireless Headphones With Hybrid ANC, Up to 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Acer Super ZX With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India Alongside Super ZX Pro
  8. Airtel Partners With Blinkit for 10-Minute Home Delivery of SIM Cards in Select Indian Cities
  9. DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18
  10. Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »