15 Stone Age Skulls Found in Italy’s Neolithic Village, Unveiling Ancient Rituals

Archaeologists discover 15 Neolithic skulls in Italy, suggesting ancient ancestor rituals.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 December 2024 19:00 IST
15 Stone Age Skulls Found in Italy's Neolithic Village, Unveiling Ancient Rituals

Photo Credit: Vicki Herring / University of Cambridge

An illustration of what the Masseria Candelaro skull cache might have looked like in the Neolithic.

Highlights
  • 15 Neolithic skulls discovered in Masseria Candelaro, Italy
  • No signs of violence, suggesting ancestor rituals
  • Skulls likely part of symbolic "ex-ancestor" transformation
A cache of at least 15 human skulls dating back to the Neolithic period has been unearthed at Masseria Candelaro, a prehistoric site in the Puglia region of Italy. The discovery, reported in the European Journal of Archaeology, has raised questions about ancient burial practices and rituals. Radiocarbon dating suggests the skulls belonged to individuals who lived between 5618 and 5335 B.C. and most of the remains are believed to have come from males.

The study was published in the European Journal of Archaeology. Reportedly, the skulls were found inside a structure labelled "Structure Q," which was not a designated burial site but a sunken feature containing both domestic and ritual objects. According to Jess Thompson, an archaeologist at the University of Cambridge, who spoke to Live Science, the skulls were retrieved from earlier burials, handled extensively, and later deposited together. The bones showed signs of wear but no evidence of violence, ruling out theories of enemy trophy heads.

Unusual Ritual Practices Suggested

The fragmented condition of the skulls has led researchers to believe they were part of ancestral rituals. It is speculated that the bones may have been displayed or handled for symbolic purposes, although no direct evidence, such as modifications for suspension, was found. Thompson explained that the significance of human bones appeared to be linked to their perceived power or efficacy within the community.

Not a Typical Burial Site

The skulls were lightly covered with soil, which suggested they had been abandoned rather than formally buried. The act of depositing the remains in this context is thought to represent a form of "decommissioning" of the bones, transforming them into "ex-ancestors." Thompson noted that the final placement likely held a symbolic meaning, signifying the end of their use in rituals.

This find adds to the growing evidence of complex mortuary practices during the Neolithic period and sheds light on how early societies interacted with their dead. Further studies may reveal additional insights into these ancient customs.

 

Neolithic, Masseria Candelaro, archaeology, Stone Age, Italy, burial practices, ancestor rituals
15 Stone Age Skulls Found in Italy’s Neolithic Village, Unveiling Ancient Rituals
