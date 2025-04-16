Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $83,300, Most Altcoins Register Dips  

Bitcoin fell by 2.60 percent on global platforms to trade at $83,350 (roughly Rs. 71.4 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2025 12:24 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $83,300, Most Altcoins Register Dips  

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

Crypto sector's valuation stands at $2.63 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,25,16,949 crore)

Highlights
  • Tron, Ripple saw losses
  • Avalanche, Chainlink also hit with price dips
  • Polygon, Zcash held onto small profits  
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Wednesday, April 16 reflected minor but notable losses on both national as well as international exchanges. The most expensive cryptocurrency fell by 2.60 percent on global platforms to trade at $83,350 (roughly Rs. 71.4 lakh), showed CoinMarketCap. Data on Indian exchanges like CoinDCX and CoinSwitch showed BTC trading at $86,150 (roughly Rs. 73.8 lakh) after dropping by 2.30 percent in the last 24 hours. The overall crypto market appeared sluggish on Wednesday as majority altcoins saw price corrections.

Bitcoin's price point sits under its 50- and 100-day moving averages. Whale accumulation, however. saw a rise, with the number of addresses holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC climbing to 2,014 from 1,944 since March 5. The dip in crypto markets mirrors a broader market pullback, as US equities edged lower — the Dow Jones fell 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 0.2 percent, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1 percent,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

Ether prices slipped by over four percent on global platforms, bringing its price to $1,573 (roughly Rs. 1.34 lakh). The asset saw bigger losses touching eight percent on Indian exchanges to trade at around $1,635 (roughly Rs. 1.40 lakh).

“ETH has been trading in a downtrend, over the past four months. Prices have plunged almost 65 percent from the high of $4,107 (roughly Rs. 3.50 lakh), reaching a low of $1,411 (roughly Rs. 1.20 lakh). On a daily time frame basis, we can see that volumes have surged to the $1,400 level. ETH has bounced nearly 20 percent from the recent low, reaching up to $1,691 (oughly Rs. 1.44 lakh). Ether's key resistance for now stands at $1,750 (roughly Rs. 1.49 lakh),” said the ZebPay Trade Desk.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed majority cryptocurrencies reeling under losses.

These include Tether, Ripple, Solana, Dogecoin, USD Coin, Cardano, and Tron.

Chainlink, Leo, Avalanche, Stellar, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, and Uniswap also dropped in the last 24 hours.

The crypto market cap fell by 2.63 percent over the last day, reaching a valuation of $2.63 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,25,16,949 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

“We view these dynamics as a reset, where strong hands are accumulating, and risk-on sentiment is slowly re-emerging. This sets the stage for potential medium-term upside, especially as derivatives markets reflect cautious but growing optimism,” Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, Monero, Polygon, Zcash, Iota, and Ardor held onto minor gains on the price charts on Wednesday.

“While institutional demand and strategic buying persist, the crypto space appears to be positioning itself for a possible rebound stating that in the face of uncertainty, conviction and long-term belief in the crypto market continues to guide investor behaviour,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple's Foldable iPhone on Track to Launch in 2026, Samsung Display to Be Sole Supplier: Report

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $83,300, Most Altcoins Register Dips  
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Debut in India: See Price, Availability
  2. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. OpenAI Could Soon Enter the Social Media Space to Take on Meta and X
  4. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Launch in 2026 as Samsung Solves Crease Issue
  6. Honor Power With a Massive 8,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
  8. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  9. Earth's Oceans May Turn Green Again Due to Climate Change
#Latest Stories
  1. Ancient Amber Bear Figurine from Poland Linked to Stone Age Beliefs
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $83,300, Most Altcoins Register Dips  
  3. SpaceX to Launch NASA’s Resupply Mission to the International Space Station This Month
  4. Samsung One UI 8 Leaked Build Suggests Early Design Changes; Now Brief May Come to Older Galaxy Phones
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone on Track to Launch in 2026, Samsung Display to Be Sole Supplier: Report
  6. OpenAI Reportedly Working on an AI-Powered Social Media Platform
  7. Honor Power With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 for iPhone With Changes to Mail App and AppleCare Page Rolls Out
  9. CMF Buds 2 Full Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch; to Offer Hybrid ANC, ChatGPT Support
  10. Solar Storm Possibility Rises After NOAA Predicts Double CME Strike on Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »