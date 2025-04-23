Technology News
English Edition

Ancient Greenland Rocks Found in Iceland Sheds Light on Late Antique Ice Age

A new study reveals ancient Greenland rocks in Iceland, evidencing iceberg movement during the Late Antique Little Ice Age.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 April 2025 22:08 IST
Ancient Greenland Rocks Found in Iceland Sheds Light on Late Antique Ice Age

Photo Credit: Geology (2025)

Ancient Greenland rocks found in Iceland’s cliffs provide rare evidence of iceberg.

Highlights
  • Newly discovered Greenland rocks in Iceland link to ancient glacial act
  • Scientists used zircon crystal dating to trace rock origins to Greenlan
  • The study, published in April 2025, deepens understanding of historical
Advertisement

A study published in April 2025 provides new insight into one of the mysterious historical climate change periods known as LALIA (the Late Antique Ice Age). This period is known to last from 536 to 660 AD. The trio of scientists, namely, Christopher Spencer, Ross Mitchell and Thomas Gernon, published in a journal describing the analysis of misplaced Greenland rocks found lodged in the cliffs of Iceland, offering direct evidence of iceberg activity connected to this period of an ice age.

Discovery of the LALIA

The study was published in the journal Geology. As per Phys.org, the earlier research has depicted that the Earth's northern hemisphere had undergone a chilly spell beginning around 540 AD because of the eruption of huge volcanoes, which led to the rise in debris in the atmosphere, leading to the darkening of the skies. A few historians speculated that the sudden cold weather led the Goths to attack the Romans in Europe, as they moved toward the south, warmer regions led to the fall of the Roman Empire.

Understanding the Misplaced Rocks

The researchers studied some cliffs on the western coast when they noticed that the rocks actually looked out of place. They collected a few rocks to study in the lab. The team crushed the rocks in the lab to study their remnants under a microscope. They pulled the zircon crystals from the centre of these rocks.

In their lab, the team crushed the rocks and looked at their remnants under a microscope, allowing them to pull out zircon crystals from their centres. These crystals can be used as a time capsule. After studying their age and composition, the scientists could trace the original place of these rocks across Greenland. This predicts that these rocks were moved by someone more than 1500 years ago.

The scientists studied the rocks' age placed at the LALIA, depicting that the rocks were moved after breaking the ice from the large glaciers of Greenland that formed as per the colder scenarios formed during that period.

Scope of the Study

The research stands as a major step forward in understanding the Earth's climate in the past. These rocks have given clear proof of increased glacial activity at the time of LALIA, indicating the outcomes of modern and future climatic changes.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Geology, Iceland, LALIA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meta’s Oversight Board Rebukes Company Over Policy Overhaul
Why the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra’s 3K AMOLED Display is a Game-Changer

Related Stories

Ancient Greenland Rocks Found in Iceland Sheds Light on Late Antique Ice Age
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Reportedly Arrive With This Processor
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  5. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 7,200mAh Battery Launched
  6. Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and 7,200mAh Battery Debuts
  7. Apple's iPhone 17e Is Already Nearing Trial Production, Tipster Claims
  8. Vivo T4 First Impressions
  9. Why the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's 3K AMOLED Display is a Game-Changer
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Finds Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall Bigger and Nearer Than Thought
  2. Ancient Greenland Rocks Found in Iceland Sheds Light on Late Antique Ice Age
  3. SpaceX Sends Europe’s First Reentry Capsule into Orbit on Bandwagon-3 Rideshare Mission
  4. Bitcoin Reportedly Overtakes Google, Amazon, Meta to Become Fifth-Largest Asset by Market Cap
  5. Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More
  6. Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious
  7. Apple, Meta Fined as EU Presses Ahead with Tech Probes
  8. Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India
  9. Motorola’s Upcoming Devices Will Reportedly Feature Perplexity, Microsoft AI Apps
  10. Apple’s New Siri Chief Enlists Vision Pro Talent to Start Comeback Bid
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »