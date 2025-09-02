For decades, geologists believed the Himalayas rested on a double-thick crust. A 1924 map by geologist Émile Argand depicted two continental crust layers 45–50 miles deep under the range. In this model, the Indian plate slid far under Asia, stacking layers so that about 70–80 km of crust support the mountains. Computer models now suggest otherwise: they show blobs of mantle rock wedging between the two crusts — meaning a slice of dense mantle lies between India's crust and Asia's crust beneath the Himalayas. This rigid mantle layer adds strength to the mountain roots and helps buoy the range.

Revising a Century-Old View

According to the new paper, published in the journal Tectonics, the Argand model assumed only crust layers doubled to carry the range. But at depths of ~40 km rock becomes ductile “like yogurt,” undermining that simple stack. Geoscientists noticed many oddities that didn't fit the crust-stack idea. In fact, earlier evidence had long hinted that Argand's model was flawed.

The new mantle-sandwich model resolves those puzzles and matches seismic and geological data better. Study co-author Simone Pilia notes that observations which “seemed to be enigmatic” now make sense under the crust–mantle–crust picture.

Implications for Tectonics and Seismic Risk

A hidden mantle slab changes our view of Himalayan tectonics. It means the thick Tibetan crust floats on a stronger base, which could affect how stress builds along Asia's fault zone with India. The collision still pushes the Himalayas up about 1 cm per year, but that motion also drives dangerous earthquakes.

The Himalayan region is one of the world's most seismically active areas. Understanding the true structure of the crust and mantle is key to better models of tectonic forces and earthquake hazards in this region.