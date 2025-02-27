Technology News
English Edition

Greenland's Ice Sheet Approaches Dangerous Tipping Point Amid Rapid Melting

Greenland’s ice sheet is rapidly losing ice, pushing it towards an irreversible tipping point that could raise sea levels.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 February 2025 22:02 IST
Greenland's Ice Sheet Approaches Dangerous Tipping Point Amid Rapid Melting

Photo Credit: Pixabay/JChristophe_Andre

Greenland Ice Sheet Nears Irreversible Collapse, Triggering Global Risks

Highlights
  • Greenland ice sheet may reach irreversible collapse by 2100
  • Scientists warn of a 7m sea level rise due to rapid ice loss
  • Immediate carbon cuts could slow the ice sheet's decline
Advertisement

Greenland's ice sheet is heading towards an irreversible tipping point that could lead to catastrophic consequences, as warned by climate scientists. The immense sheet has been losing ice at an unprecedented rate, with estimates indicating a loss of around 33 million tons per hour. A global temperature rise of just 2 degrees Celsius could trigger a collapse, potentially resulting in sea levels rising by approximately seven metres. This development threatens coastal communities worldwide and poses severe risks to marine ecosystems and global weather patterns.

Findings Highlight an Alarming Future

According to a study published in The Cryosphere, researchers developed a climate model to assess the ice sheet's future under varying warming conditions. It was determined that an annual ice loss of approximately 230 gigatons would mark the threshold for irreversible decline. This volume represents a significant reduction from pre-industrial levels, suggesting that if current trends continue, Greenland's ice sheet could reach a critical state by the end of the century.

Significance of Greenland's Ice Sheet

The Greenland ice sheet is one of the planet's two permanent ice masses, alongside Antarctica. Covering about 1.7 million square kilometres, it accounts for a large portion of the Earth's freshwater reserves. Reports indicate that both Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets have collectively lost around 6.9 trillion tons of ice since 1994, a trend driven by human-induced climate change. Despite the alarming loss, experts believe immediate and drastic carbon emission reductions could slow or prevent irreversible damage.

Wider Implications of Accelerated Melting

Studies have revealed that ice loss is occurring at an accelerating pace across the globe. Between 2000 and 2019, glaciers worldwide lost an average of 294 billion tons of mass annually. This trend has significantly contributed to rising sea levels and disrupted ocean currents, with further warming expected to intensify these effects. Scientists caution that continued inaction may lead to widespread environmental and socio-economic disruptions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Greenland ice sheet, climate change, global warming, sea level rise, ice melting, climate crisis, environmental impact
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Supercomputer Finds Spiral Structure in the Oort Cloud’s Inner Region
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Price Charts Show Volatility

Related Stories

Greenland's Ice Sheet Approaches Dangerous Tipping Point Amid Rapid Melting
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Vivo T4x 5G Design Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  3. Nothing Reveals Phone 3a's Design Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. iQOO Neo 10R Display, Camera, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Debut
  5. Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Renders Reportedly Leak
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Trial Might Have Started in Mumbai
  7. Here's How Much the Google Pixel 9a May Cost in Global Markets
  8. Tecno Camon 40 Series, MegaBook S14 and AI Glasses to Debut at MWC 2025
  9. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Surface Online Again
  10. Samsung to Unveil Three New Galaxy A-Series Phones in India on March 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Leverage: Redemption Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online
  2. Wrecker (2015) Horror Thriller Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
  3. Scientists Find Wastewater Bacteria That Break Down PET Plastic, Aiding Pollution Control
  4. Hubble Captures Stunning Tarantula Nebula Image, Revealing Cosmic Dust and Star Formation
  5. Greenland's Ice Sheet Approaches Dangerous Tipping Point Amid Rapid Melting
  6. NASA Supercomputer Finds Spiral Structure in the Oort Cloud’s Inner Region
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Renders Reportedly Leak, Showing Design From Different Angles
  8. Realme's Upcoming Ultra Phone Confirmed to Get 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Camera Samples Teased
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Reportedly Begins 5G Trial in Mumbai; Said to Offer Unlimited Data
  10. Blinkit Begins Quick Delivery of MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and More in Select Cities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »