Scientists Confirm Ancient Asteroid Impact Created North Sea's Silverpit Crater 43 Million Years Ago

Scientists confirm an asteroid impact formed the Silverpit Crater in the North Sea over 43 million years ago.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 September 2025 22:30 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Seismic evidence confirms North Sea’s Silverpit Crater was created by an asteroid

Highlights
  • Silverpit Crater confirmed as asteroid impact site
  • Formed 43–46 million years ago in North Sea
  • Evidence includes rare shocked quartz and feldspar
Silverpit Crater in the southern North Sea was formed by an influence of asteroid over 43 million years ago, confirmed by scientists. This is addressing a decades-long geological debate. Since its discovery in 2002, it has been a subject of contention as the crater buried, 700 metres under the seabed and located 80 miles off Yorkshire,. Early researches, pointed to an impact origin; however, alternative explanations namely, salt movement or volcanic collapse gained traction among experts.

Silverpit Crater Confirmed as Rare Undersea Asteroid Impact Site

According to a Nature Communications report, a team led by Dr. Uisdean Nicholson of Heriot-Watt University used advanced seismic imaging, microscopic rock analysis, and numerical models to provide the strongest evidence yet for an asteroid impact. Rare “shocked” quartz and feldspar crystals were also identified in oil well samples, material that can only form under immense shock pressures. Evidence points out that an asteroid 160 metres wide influenced the West at a slight tilt on Earth. This can displace major quantities of seawater and trigger a significant tsunami.

A detailed analysis specified that the crater has a diameter of 3 kilometers in its center and is encircled by an impressive 20-kilometer expanse of circular faults. Its geological features suggest an impact origin rather than typical tectonic processes.

Professor Gareth Collins of Imperial College London and his colleagues developed sophisticated numerical models to test this interpretation. Collins emphasised that this data and modelling adhere to the most stable and compelling explanation for the crater's formation.

Researchers denoted that such preserved craters are not much familiar, with only about 33 confirmed beneath Earth's oceans. The Silverpit confirmation now places it alongside notable sites like Mexico's Chicxulub Crater and the recently identified Nadir Crater off West Africa.

 

Further reading: Silverpit Crater, asteroid impact, North Sea geology, Heriot-Watt University, Earth
