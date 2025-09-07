Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Asteroids vs Comets vs Meteors vs Meteorites: What Are They and How Are They Different From Each Other?

Asteroids vs Comets vs Meteors vs Meteorites: What Are They and How Are They Different From Each Other?

Asteroids, comets, meteors, and meteorites each tell a story of our Solar System’s origins and evolution.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 September 2025 19:09 IST
Asteroids vs Comets vs Meteors vs Meteorites: What Are They and How Are They Different From Each Other?

Photo Credit: ESA

Explore differences between asteroids, comets, meteoroids, meteors & meteorites in cosmic history

Highlights
  • Space rocks include asteroids, comets, meteoroids, meteors,and meteorites
  • Asteroids are rocky remnants from Solar System formation
  • Comets are icy bodies that form glowing tails near the Sun
Advertisement

For thousands of years, people have looked up at rocks in space above them. They were a notch above in most cultures. The dagger that was part of King Tutankhamen's belongings was carved from meteoric iron, and a statue of Buddha was recently shown to include fragments of a meteorite dating to a fall 15,000 years ago. Comets in the remote past would also spawn wild stories as the portent of the hour. What are the similarities and differences between asteroids, comets, meteors and meteorites?

Asteroids

As per Science Focus, asteroids are the larger leftover space rocks from the formation of the Solar System. Most circle the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. Others, the so-called Trojans, have orbits that conform to the firewalled rules, as planets do. One well-known asteroid is Bennu. NASA's OSIRIS-REx successfully landed on Bennu and picked up a little something to bring back for analysis.

Comets

Comets are icy clods of dust and rock. As they approach the Sun, heat causes gas and dust to boil off the comet, forming a glowing trail. The only one likely to sound familiar to you is Halley's Comet. Meteor showers like the Leonids are best viewed when Earth passes through these tenuous filaments of comet detritus.

Meteoroids

When somewhat larger rocks stray into the solar system, they are meteoroids, and if a bit bigger, they come from asteroids or from comets. Because most of those tiny bits of dust end up burning up and vaporizing, producing the bright flashes of light astronomers call meteors, known to lay people as “falling stars.”

Meteorites

Some are chunks of this debris rocks, and a few of those even make it through to Earth called meteorites. They may be rocky, or metallic, or both. The few, which are preserved in the gemmy green crystals known as pallasites, are among the most beautiful space rocks yet identified.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asteroids, comets, meteoroids, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Captures Striking Image of Galaxy NGC 7456, 51 Million Light-Years Away
Ghaati Is Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About This Anushka Shetty-Starrer

Related Stories

Asteroids vs Comets vs Meteors vs Meteorites: What Are They and How Are They Different From Each Other?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  3. Xiaomi 15T Series Will Launch With Leica-Tuned Cameras on This Date
  4. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  5. Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: All You Need to Know
  6. Here's When Your Samsung Galaxy Device Might Get the One UI 8 Update
  7. Xiaomi 16 Pro Max Could Bring Back This Popular Mi 11 Ultra Feature
  8. 5 Biggest iPhone 17 Pro Leaks Ahead of Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event
  9. iPhone 17 Series Launch: Here's a Quick Look at Everything Leaked So Far
  10. iPhone 17 Apple's Event: Everything You Need to Know About the New iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Diamond 'Super-Earth' May Not Be Quite as Precious as Once Thought, Study Finds
  2. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Lobster Nebula’s Towering Spires and Massive Stars
  3. Could a Planet Exist Without a Host Star? Astronomers Say Rogue Worlds May Roam Freely
  4. Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun
  5. sPHENIX Detector Clears Test to Study Quark-Gluon Plasma Which Formed After the Big Bang, Claims Study
  6. UY Scuti Reigns as the Universe’s Biggest Known Star, but Its Crown May Be at Risk
  7. Legion Legion Go 2 Will Get ROG Xbox Ally's New Full-Screen Xbox Interface Next Year
  8. Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor Models, Nest Doorbell With Gemini AI Spotted in a Retail Store
  9. Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Online?
  10. Bitcoin’s Largest Whale Dump Since 2022: A Cause for Concern or Just Market Noise?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »