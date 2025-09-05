Technology News
Who Is Amit Kshatriya: Indian-Origin Appointed as NASA’s Associate Administrator

NASA veteran Amit Kshatriya takes on top role as Associate Administrator, guiding Artemis lunar missions and the Moon-to-Mars strategy.

Updated: 5 September 2025 23:06 IST
Who Is Amit Kshatriya: Indian-Origin Appointed as NASA’s Associate Administrator

Photo Credit: AFP

Amit Kshatriya speaks at Artemis media event in NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building, Dec 16, 2024

  • Amit Kshatriya promoted to Associate Administrator
  • Veteran leader shaped Artemis Moon-to-Mars missions
  • NASA signals renewed focus on lunar exploration
Amit Kshatriya, a 20-year agency veteran, has been named NASA's new Associate Administrator by Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy. He will advise the Administrator and supervise NASA's operations in this high-level civil service position. The majority of Kshatriya's career has been dedicated to the agency's Artemis Moon-to-Mars exploration program. He most recently served as the deputy head of NASA's Moon-to-Mars program office, where he oversaw the planning of upcoming Mars expeditions as well as crewed Artemis lunar missions. Promoting Kshatriya, according to NASA, "puts America's return to the Moon through Artemis at the very core of our agency," highlighting the organization's renewed emphasis on lunar exploration.

Early Career and Credentials

According to NASA, a Wisconsin native, Kshatriya earned mathematics degrees from Caltech and the University of Texas. He joined NASA in 2003 as a software and robotics engineer on the International Space Station and later served as a flight director overseeing station operations.

From 2014 to 2017 he led crewed missions as lead ISS flight director, then became deputy (and acting) manager of the ISS Vehicle Office. He earned NASA's Outstanding Leadership Medal and a Silver Snoopy award for his contributions to station and robotics missions.

New Role and Strategic Vision

As Associate Administrator, Kshatriya now leads NASA's 10 center directors and mission directorates and serves as the agency's chief operating officer. Acting NASA officials say he will help the agency “chart a bold vision to return to the Moon” under his leadership.

NASA also noted that placing a proven engineering leader “at the top” will let the agency partner more closely with the U.S. space industry and expand America's space economy. His selection signals NASA's continued emphasis on Artemis-driven lunar exploration and stronger public–private partnerships in the years ahead.

 

NASA, Amit Kshatriya, Space, Science
