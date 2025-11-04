Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Discover Ancient Asteroid Crater Hidden Beneath the Atlantic Ocean

A massive crater has been detected beneath the Atlantic, which was the result of the impact caused by a 66-million-year-old asteroid.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 November 2025 22:41 IST
Scientists Discover Ancient Asteroid Crater Hidden Beneath the Atlantic Ocean

Photo Credit: Communications Earth & Environment (2024) DOI: 10.1038/s43247-024-01700-4

Deep under the Atlantic lies the 9 km-wide Nadir Crater, formed by an asteroid 66 million years ago.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Massive crater detected beneath the Atlantic
  • The crater has been formed by the impact of a 66-million-year-old asteroi
  • Researchers from Heriot-Watt University have released images
Advertisement

Recently, researchers from Heriot-Watt University have revealed the presence of a crater beneath the Atlantic Ocean. This 9-km wide Nadir Crater, caused due to the impact of the Asteroid that struck the Earth 66 million years ago, rests deep beneath the ocean. The period has been linked to the time when the cataclysmic Chicxulub event occurred and resulted in the extinction of the dinosaurs. This research was conducted using advanced 3D seismic imaging, which allowed for a snapshot of the exposed crater.

About the Discovery of Nadir Cater

As stated by Dr. Uisdean Nicholson, the Nadir Cater was discovered back in the year 2022 in West Africa; however, the confirmations of its impact have been revealed recently with these latest results. New seismic data reveal a deep, bowl-shaped crater where molten rock surged upward, rock layers fractured for thousands of square kilometers, and a massive 800-meter-high tsunami swept the Atlantic. Furthermore, these findings were published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment.

From Data Reveal to 3D Images

Analyzed by Dr. Uisdean Nicholson, the high-resolution 3D seismic data collected by the geophysical company TGS has come with definitive proof of the presence of Nadir Crater. Likewise, he noted that until now, only 20 marine craters, across the world, have been confirmed, with no extraordinary images. However, this time, the structure has been presented in complete 3D wherein, the layer to layer comparison has become possible. Moving forward, Dr. Nicholson added, that the scan showed remarkable clarity.

The Findings

The new study has revealed the 3D images where the Nadir Asteroid appeared 450-500 meters wide striking from the northeast at about 20 km per second. This impact resulted into earthquakes, tsunamis, and landslides, that further resulted in the formation of distinctive ridges, and resurge scars across the Atlantic Plateau.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asteroid, Atlantic ocean, Dianasore, 3D Imagery
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Enco X3s Launched With 55dB Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features
Tata Motors Reportedly Patched E-Dukaan, FleetEdge Flaws After Researcher Discovered AWS Key Leak

Related Stories

Scientists Discover Ancient Asteroid Crater Hidden Beneath the Atlantic Ocean
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, New Dedicated Button
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC
  4. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
  5. Apple's iOS 26.1 Update Rolls Out With New Features, Several Security Fixes
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Be More Expensive Due to This Reason
  7. Lovable Is Cracking Down on Malicious Websites Created on Its Platform
#Latest Stories
  1. Keio University Team Measures Ancient Cosmic Temperature, Confirming Big Bang Prediction
  2. Mysterious 1950s Sky Flashes Re-Examined in New Astronomical Study
  3. Scientists Discover Ancient Asteroid Crater Hidden Beneath the Atlantic Ocean
  4. 16-Year-Old Student Creates Lifelike Robotic Hand Using LEGO Parts
  5. Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja’s Superhero Drama Online in Hindi?
  6. Shakthi Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Vijay Antony’s Political Action Thriller
  7. Maxton Hall Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  8. Ganoshotru Now Available for Streaming on ZEE5: What You Need to Know About This Bangla Crime Thriller
  9. Lee Jung-jae Starrer New Romantic K-Drama Nice To Not Meet You Now on Prime Video
  10. Dispatch, Episodic Superhero Game Starring Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, Sells 1 Million Copies in 10 Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »