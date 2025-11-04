Scientists Discover Ancient Asteroid Crater Hidden Beneath the Atlantic Ocean

Recently, researchers from Heriot-Watt University have revealed the presence of a crater beneath the Atlantic Ocean. This 9-km wide Nadir Crater, caused due to the impact of the Asteroid that struck the Earth 66 million years ago, rests deep beneath the ocean. The period has been linked to the time when the cataclysmic Chicxulub event occurred and resulted in the extinction of the dinosaurs. This research was conducted using advanced 3D seismic imaging, which allowed for a snapshot of the exposed crater.

About the Discovery of Nadir Cater

As stated by Dr. Uisdean Nicholson, the Nadir Cater was discovered back in the year 2022 in West Africa; however, the confirmations of its impact have been revealed recently with these latest results. New seismic data reveal a deep, bowl-shaped crater where molten rock surged upward, rock layers fractured for thousands of square kilometers, and a massive 800-meter-high tsunami swept the Atlantic. Furthermore, these findings were published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment.

From Data Reveal to 3D Images

Analyzed by Dr. Uisdean Nicholson, the high-resolution 3D seismic data collected by the geophysical company TGS has come with definitive proof of the presence of Nadir Crater. Likewise, he noted that until now, only 20 marine craters, across the world, have been confirmed, with no extraordinary images. However, this time, the structure has been presented in complete 3D wherein, the layer to layer comparison has become possible. Moving forward, Dr. Nicholson added, that the scan showed remarkable clarity.

The Findings

The new study has revealed the 3D images where the Nadir Asteroid appeared 450-500 meters wide striking from the northeast at about 20 km per second. This impact resulted into earthquakes, tsunamis, and landslides, that further resulted in the formation of distinctive ridges, and resurge scars across the Atlantic Plateau.