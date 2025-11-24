Technology News
English Edition

Asteroid 2024 YR4: Earth Safe, but New Data Shows Small 2032 Lunar Impact Risk

Asteroid 2024 YR4 no longer threatens Earth, but new tracking shows a low Moon-impact probability in 2032.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 November 2025 23:15 IST
Asteroid 2024 YR4: Earth Safe, but New Data Shows Small 2032 Lunar Impact Risk

Photo Credit: NASA

Asteroid 2024 YR4 no longer threatens Earth, but new data show a slight risk of hitting the Moon in 2032

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Earth is safe, but YR4 holds a small 2032 lunar-impact probability
  • New data should sharply refine YR4’s orbit by early 2026
  • A Moon strike could form a crater and eject debris into space
Advertisement

In late 2024, asteroid 2024 YR4 received the designation, which triggered headlines after initial estimates provided it with a few-percent potential of striking the Earth in December 2032. Subsequent observations (such as those of NASA, Webb telescope) have since disillusioned any noticeable impact on the Earth. The focus has now been on the Moon: revised information estimated a 4 percent possibility that the asteroid might impact the Moon on that date, though the astronomers emphasised that the risk was low.

Lunar Impact Probability

According to the European Space Agency, the odds of YR4's Moon-impact at roughly 4 percent (96 percent likely to miss). But scientists warn uncertainties remain. One analysis finds ~80 percent chance that further observations will slash this to near zero, though a small (~5 percent) chance exists that it could rise above 30 percent once new data arrive. Webb's limited early-2026 observing windows should refine the asteroid's trajectory. If YR4 did strike the Moon, models suggest it would blast a 0.5–1 km crater and hurl tonnes of debris into space – enough to threaten satellites and even trigger meteor showers visible from Earth.

Tracking and Response

Agencies around the globe are keeping a close eye on YR4's trajectory. Infrared measurements show the rock measures between 53 and 67 meters across. Since Earth isn't in the way, NASA and ESA are looking into how to handle the risk of it hitting the Moon. Some of the suggestions include sending a spacecraft to nudge YR4 off its course or, if necessary, using a nuclear device nearby. But for now, these are just ideas; experts are emphasising the importance of gathering more data and fine-tuning its orbital path before any decisions are made.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asteroid 2024, Space, NASA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Camera, Display Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Kirin 9030 Chipset

Related Stories

Asteroid 2024 YR4: Earth Safe, but New Data Shows Small 2032 Lunar Impact Risk
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Will Launch in India on This Date Alongside Pad Go 2
  2. Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders
  3. Black Friday Sale: Check Discounts on These iPhone 16 Models on Vijay Sales
  4. Sreejith Lal's Malayalam Film Inland Now Streaming on ManoramaMAX
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Finds Metal-Rich Rock on Mars: What You Need to Know
  2. ISS Experiment Shows Moss Spores Can Survive Harsh Space Environment
  3. Asteroid 2024 YR4: Earth Safe, but New Data Shows Small 2032 Lunar Impact Risk
  4. Stephen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Kuttram Purindhavam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Sreejith Lal’s Malayalam Film Inland Now Streaming on ManoramaMAX
  7. The Great Pre-Wedding Show OTT Release Date: Know Where to Watch This Telugu Comedy-Drama Online
  8. Nadu Center Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About this Inspiring Tamil Sports Drama
  9. Aaryan OTT Release: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Sasivadane OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Romantic Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »