NASA’s Perseverance Rover Finds Metal-Rich Rock on Mars: What You Need to Know

The Perseverance rover of NASA has been able to discover a strange rock rich in metals on Mars, which can be a result of a visitor to the Earth. The rock, which is dubbed Phippsaksla, was discovered in Jezero Crater and is unique with its bulbous moulded appearance. Its composition has been analysed and has been found to be very high in iron and nickel, a composition that is not common in the Martian rocks but rather common in meteorites. According to scientists, it means that the rock was formed in other places within the solar system.

Discovery of a Possible Meteorite

According to NASA, Perseverance first spotted the boulder on Sept. 19, 2025 (Sol 1629) in the Vernodden area of Jezero Crater. The rock has a sculpted, high-standing profile that caught scientists' attention. Using its SuperCam laser spectrometer, the rover found it to be exceptionally rich in iron and nickel. Such a metal-rich composition is rare for Martian bedrock but common in iron-nickel meteorites, suggesting the boulder “formed elsewhere in the solar system.” NASA notes this is likely the first meteorite Perseverance has discovered, whereas previous rovers Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity have found similar iron-nickel fragments on Mars.

Scientific Significance

Researchers indicate that the discovery of a meteorite on Mars led to fresh developments in the history of the planet as well as the solar system. Iron-nickel meteorites are normally created at the centers of the old asteroids, and as a result, Phippsaksla might add details to the old asteroids. Since the rock is sitting in a terrain of impact-modified land, its position can be used to recreate sections of the geologic history of Mars.