Ghaati Is Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About This Anushka Shetty-Starrer

Ghaati is a Telugu rural crime drama movie that stars Anushka Shetty. It follows a transformation journey of Shreelavathi.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 September 2025 22:12 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Witness Shreelavati’s rise from victim to fierce leader. Ghaati is coming soon to OTT—don’t miss it

Highlights
  • Ghaati is a rural Telugu Crime Drama Movie
  • It stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role
  • Expected to Stream in October, on Amazon Prime Video
Written and directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Ghaati is a Telugu rural crime drama starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The movie revolves around a community called Ghaati, which consists of forced labourers who work for the illegal cannabis trade. To escape the exploitation, Shreelavati (Anushka Shetty) plots a plan, but gets trapped. Soon, it becomes her personal journey after she faces a personal tragedy. The movie is super entertaining and keeps the viewers hooked. Also, it now has an OTT streaming partner.

When and Where to Watch Ghaati

This movie has recently hit the theatres on Sept 5th, 2025, and it is expected to land somewhere in October, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ghaati

This Anushka Shetty starrer follows a Ghaati community, where the laborers are forced to work for the illegal cannabis trade. However, to escape the exploitation, Shreelavati (Anushka Shetty) and Desi Raju (Vikram Prabhu) make plans but are targeted by the Naidu Brothers. Being affected by a personal tragedy, she decides to fight for the community.

From a victim to transforming into a fierce leader, Shreelavati's journey is a must-watch for the viewers. The action sequences are also tremendous, and have a promising plot that keeps the viewers entertained.

Cast and Crew of Ghaati

This movie has been directed and written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, accompanied by Sai Madhav Burra and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao. Ghaati stars Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and more. The music composition has been done by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar, whereas the cinematographer of the movie is Manojh Reddy.

Reception of Ghaati

This movie has been recently theatrically released on Sept 5th, 2025, where the response has been outstanding. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.5/10.

 

Further reading: OTT, DRAMA
