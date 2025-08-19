Technology News
Redmi 15 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications

Redmi 15 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2025 12:27 IST
Redmi 15 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 15 5G is sold in Frosted White, Midnight Black, and Sandy Purple shades

Highlights
  • Redmi 15 5G supports 33W fast charging, 18W reverse charging
  • The handset features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Redmi 15 5G has an IP64 dust and splash-resistant build
Redmi 15 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. This smartphone is backed by a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 33W charging, and it can be used to charge other devices. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. The Redmi 15 5G is equipped with a 144Hz display with three TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection. The handset has a 50-megapixel rear camera, and it ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 along with AI features like Google's Gemini and Circle to Search. 

Redmi 15 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi 15 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon, Xiaomi India website and retail stores starting August 28.

The company says that the Redmi 15 5G will be sold in Frosted White, Midnight Black, and Sandy Purple colour options. 

Redmi 15 5G Specifications, Features

The newly unveiled Redmi 15 5G sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 288Hz touch sampling rate and 850 nits peak brightness level. The screen comes with TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free and circadian-friendly standards.

Redmi 15 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It runs on HyperOS 2.0 backed by Android 15 out-of-the-box. It will receive two years of major OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The handset supports AI features like Google's Gemini and Circle to Search.

In the camera department, the Redmi 15 5G is equipped with an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It supports AI-backed features like AI Sky, AI Beauty and AI Erase. It comes with Dolby-certified speakers as well. 

The Redmi 15 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh silicone-carbon battery with 33W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging support. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, and an IR Blaster. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 168.48×80.45×8.40mm in size and weighs 217g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
