SpaceX Schedules 10th Starship Test Flight for August 24 Amid Recent Setbacks

SpaceX says the 10th integrated test flight of its Super Heavy Starship launch system could take place as soon as August 24. A liftoff from the company's Starbase, Texas, manufacturing and test site is targeted during a window that opens at 7:30pm EDT (23:30 GMT). SpaceX announced the launch date on X Friday, August 15, 2025. It's a little over a week later than the mid-July prediction that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made when he said that Starship would likely launch again in "about three weeks."

Starship Flight 10: Key Mission Objectives and Vehicle Details

According to Space Flight Now, Flight 10 will be Starship's fourth launch of 2025, and it arrives at a pivotal moment for the development of the spacecraft. Starship's first three flights, all undertaken before the end of this year, had all concluded with a loss of the upper stage, each loss constricting the timeline for preparing the vehicle to transport astronauts to the surface of the moon on NASA's Artemis 3 mission, now planned for some time in 2027.

Stacked, the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage together measure approximately 394 feet (120 meters) tall. Flight 10 is set to launch Booster 16 and Ship 37, with SpaceX making small improvements with every mission of the developing launch vehicle.

Importance of Flight 10 for NASA's Artemis and Musk's Mars Vision

The flight follows in the footsteps of Flight 9, which blasted off May 27 and resulted in the Shoemaker upper stage disintegrating in space some 45 minutes after launch. Just over three weeks later, on June 18, a static test fire at Starbase led to an explosion, destroying Ship 36, the vehicle that had been assigned to Flight 10, and damaging various SpaceX test infrastructure.

Starship will release eight satellite mass simulators to validate the spaceship's deployment capability, perform a would-be next-generation Raptor engine relight and conduct a controlled reentry and simulated splashdown over the Indian Ocean. SpaceX is building the Starship in pursuit of Musk's long-term vision to make human life multiplanetary by shuttling people to Mars, and it is foundational to NASA's Artemis program to return astronauts to the moon for stays of various durations.