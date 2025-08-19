Technology News
Itti Si Khushi, starring Sumbul Touqueer as the lead, is also a mother figure for her four siblings due to her father's negligence and alcoholic behaviour.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 August 2025 21:16 IST
Photo Credit: SonyLiv

Itti Si Khushi streams on SonyLIV, starring Sumbul and Varun

  • Sumbul as Anvita nurtures siblings, replacing neglectful father with care
  • The family's world collapses as the father sells the house due to alcohol
  • Itti Si Khushi portrays a touching story of love and resilience
Itti Si Khushi, starring Sumbul Touquer as Anvita and Varun Badola as her alcoholic father, is now streaming on SonyLIV.The story is set to offer the audience a relatable tale filled with love and resilience. The show features a family-friendly platform and is set to add a unique but Indian touch. The main lead, played by Sumbul, is also a mother figure for her other siblings, given that her father is not in the right state. The show promises to be gritty yet heartfelt, while resonating with audiences across generations.

When and Where to Watch Itti Si Khushi?

Itti Si Khushi is now streaming on SonyLIV, Sony Sab TV and OTTplay Premium.

Cast and Crew of Itti Si Khushi

Sony Sab's latest family drama features Sumbul Touqueer Khan as the lead. At the same time, Varun Vadola plays her ignorant, reckless and alcoholic father. With a captivating narrative and a stellar star cast, the upcoming show is set to be a very promising watch. Rajat Verman plays her love interest as Virat. The show also features National Award-winning director Rajesh Mapuskar as a part of the creative team.

The Storyline

As shown in the trailer, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, playing Anvita, is the lead and a mother figure to her four siblings. While Varun Vadola, her father, is a drunken, alcoholic man. Due to his attitude, his wife has abandoned him and the children. Despite having a father, the children are often abused and neglected. The trailer takes a shocking turn when Anvita learns her father has sold their house for money. So how will they survive and where will they go? To understand, watch the show on SonyLIV or Sony SAB TV today.

Reception

Itti Si Khushi is a new family drama starring Sumbul and Varun Vadola as a father-daughter duo with a stellar cast. This family drama, paced with love, grit, and heart, still resonated with the audience.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Itti Si Khushi, Sumbul Touqueer, Varun Vadola, SAB TV, Sony LIV, OTTplay, Entertainment News
