Itti Si Khushi, starring Sumbul Touqueer as the lead, is also a mother figure for her four siblings due to her father's negligence and alcoholic behaviour.
Photo Credit: SonyLiv
Itti Si Khushi, starring Sumbul Touquer as Anvita and Varun Badola as her alcoholic father, is now streaming on SonyLIV.The story is set to offer the audience a relatable tale filled with love and resilience. The show features a family-friendly platform and is set to add a unique but Indian touch. The main lead, played by Sumbul, is also a mother figure for her other siblings, given that her father is not in the right state. The show promises to be gritty yet heartfelt, while resonating with audiences across generations.
Itti Si Khushi is now streaming on SonyLIV, Sony Sab TV and OTTplay Premium.
