HMD Vibe 2 Design, Specifications Listed on Retailer's Website; HMD Fuse Spotted in EPREL Database

HMD Vibe 2 has been listed on an e-commerce website with a Unisoc T606 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2025 19:19 IST
Photo Credit: HMD via JB Hi-Fi

HMD Vibe 2 is listed in Dark Grey and Light Titanium colour options

HMD Vibe 2 could be launched soon, and the successor to last year's HMD Vibe model has surfaced on a retailer's website. This indicates that Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is planning to unveil the handset in the coming weeks or months. The HMD Vibe 2 is expected to ship with a Unisoc T606 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. It could feature a 6.75-inch display and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. Additionally, three unreleased HMD smartphones have surfaced on the European Union's certification platform.

The unannounced HMD Vibe 2 was recently listed on an e-commerce website, JB Hi-Fi. The listing shows the phone in Dark Grey and Light Titanium colour options. On the front, the handset has a water drop-style notch with the selfie camera right in the middle.

HMD Vibe 2 Specifications

As per the listing, the HMD Vibe 2 runs on Android 15 and has a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,200 pixels) display on the phone with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is shown with a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

HMD Vibe 2 is listed with a 50-megapixel main rear camera alongside two 0.8-megapixel sensors. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It has a fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Additionally, three yet-to-be-announced HMD smartphones have surfaced on the European Union's EPREL (European Product Registry for Energy Labelling) database. One of them, the HMD Fuse, is listed with the model number TA-1640. It features a 4,900mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device also carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and has received an ‘A' energy efficiency rating.

The EPREL database also lists two more HMD smartphones with model numbers TA-1687 and TA-1695. While their official names aren't mentioned, they're believed to correspond to the upcoming HMD Pulse 2 and Pulse 2 Pro. Both devices are shown to pack 4,900mAh batteries with support for 20W charging. They have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and have been given an 'A' energy efficiency rating.

